Tool’s Maynard James Keenan shares Easter short film

Tool, A Perfect Circle, and Puscifer frontman Maynard James Keenan has shared a new short film, "An Easter Story." Maynard shot, directed, and narrated the film, which discusses ducks, the origin of Easter egg hunts, the changing seasons, and more. It's scored by the Nagual de Judith mix of Puscifer's "The Humbling River," and you can watch it below.

Speaking of Puscifer, they have a livestream virtual concert coming up this month. "Billy D and The Hall of Feathered Serpents" airs on April 17 (Maynard's birthday) at 5 PM ET. It was filmed at LA's Mayan Theatre, and they'll be playing 2016's Money $hot in full. "In this prequel to his alleged abduction during Existential Reckoning, we find Billy D trudging through what has been referred to as the Bermuda Triangle of the Southwest," Maynard says. “As is common within the Puscifer Vortex, Time and Logic have no home out here. Let that go. Just strap in for another magnificent ride through our collective Grey Matter."

Tickets for the livestream, and merch are on sale now, and you can watch a trailer below.