TOPS share new single “Party Again,” announce 2021 fall tour

Montreal's TOPS are back with new single "Party Again," a wistful midtempo jam about our shared pandemic lockdown year, which comes with an announcement of rescheduled tour dates.

“Last spring when all our tours got cancelled most of us ended up in Montreal and we spent the summer writing and recording some new songs," TOPS say. "The song we’re sharing today seemed too appropriate to not use it to announce our rescheduled dates. The song is about missing someone that you only see when you go out.” Listen to "Party Again" below.

TOPS' tour will begin October 14 in Palm Springs and includes shows in Tucson, San Antonio, Austin, Memphis, Chapel Hill, Philly, NYC, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, and more. All dates are listed below.

There are two NYC shows -- Market Hotel on October 30 (tickets) and Bowery Ballroom on Halloween (tickets) -- and the tour ends in L.A. on November 18 at El Rey Theatre (tickets). Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 AM local time.

TOPS - 2021 TOUR DATES

10/14 - Palm Springs, CA @ The Alibi

10/15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

10/16 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

10/17 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

10/19 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

10/20 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live (The Studio)

10/22 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/23 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

10/24 - Memphis, TN @ The Hi Tone Cafe

10/25 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/27 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

10/28 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

10/29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

10/30 - Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

10/31 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/02 - Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

11/03 - Montreal, QC @ Théatre Rialto

11/04 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

11/05 - Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar

11/06 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

11/07 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

11/08 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

11/11 - Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Theatre

11/12 - Seattle, WA @The Crocodile

11/13 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

11/15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11/16 - San Luis Obispo @ SLO Brew

11/17 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box

11/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre