TOPS share new single “Party Again,” announce 2021 fall tour
Montreal's TOPS are back with new single "Party Again," a wistful midtempo jam about our shared pandemic lockdown year, which comes with an announcement of rescheduled tour dates.
“Last spring when all our tours got cancelled most of us ended up in Montreal and we spent the summer writing and recording some new songs," TOPS say. "The song we’re sharing today seemed too appropriate to not use it to announce our rescheduled dates. The song is about missing someone that you only see when you go out.” Listen to "Party Again" below.
TOPS' tour will begin October 14 in Palm Springs and includes shows in Tucson, San Antonio, Austin, Memphis, Chapel Hill, Philly, NYC, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, and more. All dates are listed below.
There are two NYC shows -- Market Hotel on October 30 (tickets) and Bowery Ballroom on Halloween (tickets) -- and the tour ends in L.A. on November 18 at El Rey Theatre (tickets). Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 AM local time.
TOPS - 2021 TOUR DATES
10/14 - Palm Springs, CA @ The Alibi
10/15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
10/16 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
10/17 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
10/19 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
10/20 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live (The Studio)
10/22 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk
10/23 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
10/24 - Memphis, TN @ The Hi Tone Cafe
10/25 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/27 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506
10/28 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
10/29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's
10/30 - Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel
10/31 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
11/02 - Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
11/03 - Montreal, QC @ Théatre Rialto
11/04 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace
11/05 - Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar
11/06 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
11/07 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
11/08 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
11/11 - Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Theatre
11/12 - Seattle, WA @The Crocodile
11/13 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
11/15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
11/16 - San Luis Obispo @ SLO Brew
11/17 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box
11/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre