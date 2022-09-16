Torche are “done” after fall tour, Steve Brooks says

Torche lead vocalist Steve Brooks said this spring that the band's fall tour with Meshuggah would be his last with them. He's elaborated further in an Instagram comment, saying that the band is calling it a day after the tour. "We’re done," he told a fan, The PRP points out. "Only plan on reissuing out of print records some day."

According to The PRP, Brooks spoke more about his exit to another fan, saying, "I had adventures in this band I wouldn’t have experienced otherwise and made many friends through touring. At this point, I live in rural Oregon Coast and everyone else is in Miami. It’s a mission travelling across country to be crammed in a van for a month, worrying about money to cover all these expenses, possible theft, health/safety and depending on others to take care of our responsibilities at home is too much. The only enjoyable moments for me is onstage (30-80 minutes.) Come see us, if you can."

Torche released a new single, "It Never Began," ahead of their tour, which is also with Converge on the East Coast and In Flames on the West, and includes an NYC show at Hammerstein Ballroom on September 18. See all dates below.

Meshuggah -- 2022 Tour Dates

dates w/ Converge, Torche

9/16 Worcester, MA @ Palladium

9/17 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

9/18 New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

9/20 Silver Springs, MD @ Fillmore Silver Springs

9/21 Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

9/24 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

9/25 Columbus, OH @ KEMBA! Live

9/27 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

9/28 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

9/29 Chicago, IL @ Radius

9/30 St Paul, MN @ Myth Live

dates/ In Flames, Torche

10/2 Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/4 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre

10/7 Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

10/8 Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

10/9 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/10 Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

10/12 Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

10/13 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

10/15 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

10/16 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre