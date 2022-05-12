Torche frontman Steve Brooks says upcoming tour will be his last with the band

Sludge-pop greats Torche are gearing up to open Meshuggah's tour this fall, alongside Converge on leg one and In Flames on leg two, and frontman Steve Brooks has now revealed on Instagram that this will be his final tour with the band.

"We’re a few months away from the last tour I’m doing with Torche," he writes. "We’ve been so very lucky and went far beyond what I imagined. I just don’t have it in me to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country. Much love to my band members and everyone that supported us these 18 years! See y’all this Sept/Oct."

He doesn't necessarily say the band is breaking up, but it's hard to imagine Torche existing without him. He also doesn't necessarily say they won't release new music in the future. The band haven't mentioned it yet on their social media, and we haven't seen any comments from other band members, but stay tuned for any further updates.

Steve also fronts Floor, who reunited and released their new album Oblation in 2014, but who have been quiet for a while.

The Meshuggah/Torche tour hits NYC on September 18 at Hammerstein Ballroom, and that one's with Converge. All dates are listed below.

Meshuggah / Torche -- 2022 Tour Dates

dates w/ Converge

9/16 Worcester, MA @ Palladium

9/17 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

9/18 New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

9/20 Silver Springs, MD @ Fillmore Silver Springs

9/21 Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

9/24 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

9/25 Columbus, OH @ KEMBA! Live

9/27 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

9/28 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

9/29 Chicago, IL @ Radius

9/30 St Paul, MN @ Myth Live

dates/ In Flames

10/2 Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/4 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre

10/7 Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

10/8 Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

10/9 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/10 Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

10/12 Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

10/13 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

10/15 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

10/16 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre