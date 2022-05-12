Torche frontman Steve Brooks says upcoming tour will be his last with the band
Sludge-pop greats Torche are gearing up to open Meshuggah's tour this fall, alongside Converge on leg one and In Flames on leg two, and frontman Steve Brooks has now revealed on Instagram that this will be his final tour with the band.
"We’re a few months away from the last tour I’m doing with Torche," he writes. "We’ve been so very lucky and went far beyond what I imagined. I just don’t have it in me to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country. Much love to my band members and everyone that supported us these 18 years! See y’all this Sept/Oct."
He doesn't necessarily say the band is breaking up, but it's hard to imagine Torche existing without him. He also doesn't necessarily say they won't release new music in the future. The band haven't mentioned it yet on their social media, and we haven't seen any comments from other band members, but stay tuned for any further updates.
Steve also fronts Floor, who reunited and released their new album Oblation in 2014, but who have been quiet for a while.
The Meshuggah/Torche tour hits NYC on September 18 at Hammerstein Ballroom, and that one's with Converge. All dates are listed below.
Meshuggah / Torche -- 2022 Tour Dates
dates w/ Converge
9/16 Worcester, MA @ Palladium
9/17 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
9/18 New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
9/20 Silver Springs, MD @ Fillmore Silver Springs
9/21 Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
9/24 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
9/25 Columbus, OH @ KEMBA! Live
9/27 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
9/28 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
9/29 Chicago, IL @ Radius
9/30 St Paul, MN @ Myth Live
dates/ In Flames
10/2 Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/4 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre
10/7 Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock
10/8 Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
10/9 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
10/10 Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
10/12 Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
10/13 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
10/15 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
10/16 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre