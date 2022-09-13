Torche release new song “It Never Began” ahead of last tour with vocalist Steve Brooks

Torche are about to begin an East Coast/Midwest tour with Meshuggah and Converge, followed by a West Coast and Southern run with Meshuggah and In Flames, and lead vocalist Steve Brooks recently said those would be his last tours with the band. Now they've released a new song, "It Never Began," which they say is off an upcoming double single. It sounds like classic Torche, and if this is one of the last songs Steve makes with the band, then he'd be going out with a bang. Listen below. The artwork (above) was created by Dick Lucas of Subhumans, Culture Shock, and Citizen Fish.

The tour with Meshuggah and Converge hits NYC on September 18 at Hammerstein Ballroom. All dates are listed below.

Meshuggah / Torche -- 2022 Tour Dates

dates w/ Converge

9/16 Worcester, MA @ Palladium

9/17 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

9/18 New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

9/20 Silver Springs, MD @ Fillmore Silver Springs

9/21 Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

9/24 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

9/25 Columbus, OH @ KEMBA! Live

9/27 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

9/28 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

9/29 Chicago, IL @ Radius

9/30 St Paul, MN @ Myth Live

dates/ In Flames

10/2 Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/4 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre

10/7 Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

10/8 Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

10/9 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/10 Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

10/12 Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

10/13 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

10/15 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

10/16 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre