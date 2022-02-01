Tori Amos announces 2022 North American tour (Kings Theatre, Orpheum, more)

Tori Amos released her 16th studio LP, Ocean to Ocean, last year, and she's now announced a big North American tour supporting it. She'll be out on the road starting on April 27 in Dallas, and hitting Austin, Atlanta, Philadelphia, NYC, Boston, Providence, Toronto, Cleveland, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Portland, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and more. See all dates below.

Her last few tours have included NYC stops at Beacon Theatre, but for May Tori has a pair of Brooklyn dates instead, at Kings Theatre on May 11 and 12, and she'll wrap up the tour with a pair of Los Angeles dates, at Orpheum Theatre on June 15 and 16. Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 AM local time.

TORI AMOS: 2022 TOUR

4/27: Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

4/29: San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

4/30: Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

5/1: Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

5/4: Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall at The Woodruff Arts Center

5/5: Greenville, SC @ Peace Center Concert Hall

5/6: Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

5/8: Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

5/9: Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

5/11: Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

5/12: Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

5/14: Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

5/15: Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium

5/16: Providence, RI @ The Vets

5/18: Rochester, NY @ Kodak Hall at Eastman Theater

5/19: Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

5/21: Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

5/22: Cleveland, OH @ KeyBank State Theatre

5/24: Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

5/25: Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

5/26: Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater

5/28: Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater

5/29: Milwaukee, WI @ Bradley Symphony Center

5/31: Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music Hall

6/2: Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

6/5: Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

6/7: Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

6/8: Vancouver, BC @ The Centre For Performing Arts

6/10: Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

6/11: San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

6/12: Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre

6/15: Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

6/16: Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre