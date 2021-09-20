Tori Amos announces new LP, ‘Ocean to Ocean’
It's been four years since Tori Amos released her last LP, Native Invader, and when, a couple of months ago, she announced a 2022 European tour, she said that news of a new album was on the way. Here it is: Tori's sixteenth studio album is called Ocean to Ocean, and it's due out digitally on October 29 via Decca Records, with a vinyl release to follow on January 28, 2022.
Tori wrote the album while on COVID lockdown in Cornwall, and says, "This is a record about your losses, and how you cope with them. Thankfully when you’ve lived long enough, you can recognise you’re not feeling like the mom you want to be, the wife you want to be, the artist you want to be. I realised that to shift this, you have to write from the place where you are. I was in my own private hell, so I told myself, then that’s where you write from - you’ve done it before..."
"We have all had moments that can knock us down," she continues. “This record sits with you where you are, especially if you are in a place of loss. I am fascinated when someone has gone through a tragedy, and how they work through their grief. That is where the gold is. When somebody is actually at that place, thinking 'I’m done', how do you reach that person? Sometimes it’s not about a pill, or a double shot of tequila. It’s about sitting in the muck together. I’m going to meet you in the muck."
No music is out from the album yet, but stay tuned. See the Ocean to Ocean cover art, along with Tori's 2022 European tour dates, below.
TORI AMOS: 2022 TOUR
February 16 Germany, Berlin – Tempodrom
February 17 Poland, Katowice – Spodek
February 18 Austria, St. Polten – Festspielhaus
February 20 Germany, Frankfurt – Alte Oper
February 22 Germany, Munich – Gasteig Philharmonie
February 23 Switzerland, Zurich – Volkshaus
February 24 Italy, Milan – Teatro degli Arcimboldi
February 26 France, Lyon – Radiant
February 28 France, Paris – Olympia
March 2 Germany, Hamburg – Laeiszhalle
March 3 Netherlands, Amsterdam – Carre
March 4 Netherlands, Amsterdam – Carre
March 6 Denmark, Copenhagen – The Royal Danish Theatre
March 7 Norway, Oslo – Konserthuset
March 9 Belgium, Brussels – Cirque Royal
March 11 UK, London – London Palladium
March 12 UK, London – London Palladium
March 14 UK, Glasgow – O2 Academy
March 15 UK, Manchester – O2 Apollo
March 17 Ireland, Cork – Cork Opera House
March 18 Ireland, Dublin – Olympia Theatre