Tori Amos announces new LP, ‘Ocean to Ocean’

It's been four years since Tori Amos released her last LP, Native Invader, and when, a couple of months ago, she announced a 2022 European tour, she said that news of a new album was on the way. Here it is: Tori's sixteenth studio album is called Ocean to Ocean, and it's due out digitally on October 29 via Decca Records, with a vinyl release to follow on January 28, 2022.

Tori wrote the album while on COVID lockdown in Cornwall, and says, "This is a record about your losses, and how you cope with them. Thankfully when you’ve lived long enough, you can recognise you’re not feeling like the mom you want to be, the wife you want to be, the artist you want to be. I realised that to shift this, you have to write from the place where you are. I was in my own private hell, so I told myself, then that’s where you write from - you’ve done it before..."

"We have all had moments that can knock us down," she continues. “This record sits with you where you are, especially if you are in a place of loss. I am fascinated when someone has gone through a tragedy, and how they work through their grief. That is where the gold is. When somebody is actually at that place, thinking 'I’m done', how do you reach that person? Sometimes it’s not about a pill, or a double shot of tequila. It’s about sitting in the muck together. I’m going to meet you in the muck."

No music is out from the album yet, but stay tuned. See the Ocean to Ocean cover art, along with Tori's 2022 European tour dates, below.

TORI AMOS: 2022 TOUR

February 16 Germany, Berlin – Tempodrom

February 17 Poland, Katowice – Spodek

February 18 Austria, St. Polten – Festspielhaus

February 20 Germany, Frankfurt – Alte Oper

February 22 Germany, Munich – Gasteig Philharmonie

February 23 Switzerland, Zurich – Volkshaus

February 24 Italy, Milan – Teatro degli Arcimboldi

February 26 France, Lyon – Radiant

February 28 France, Paris – Olympia

March 2 Germany, Hamburg – Laeiszhalle

March 3 Netherlands, Amsterdam – Carre

March 4 Netherlands, Amsterdam – Carre

March 6 Denmark, Copenhagen – The Royal Danish Theatre

March 7 Norway, Oslo – Konserthuset

March 9 Belgium, Brussels – Cirque Royal

March 11 UK, London – London Palladium

March 12 UK, London – London Palladium

March 14 UK, Glasgow – O2 Academy

March 15 UK, Manchester – O2 Apollo

March 17 Ireland, Cork – Cork Opera House

March 18 Ireland, Dublin – Olympia Theatre