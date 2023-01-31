Tori Amos announces North American summer tour

Tori Amos will return to North America this summer for a new leg of tour dates supporting her 2021 album Ocean to Ocean. She'll be joined by longtime collaborator Jon Evans on bass and Ash Soan on drums for the shows, which run through June and July. See all dates below.

The tour includes two NYC shows, at Beacon Theatre on June 28 and 29. Tickets go on sale soon.

Shop for Tori Amos vinyl, and Little Earthquakes: The Graphic Album, in the BV store.

TORI AMOS: 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

June 17 West Palm Beach, FL @ Kravis Center

June 18 Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

June 20 New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

June 22 Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

June 23 Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

June 24 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

June 26 Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

June 28 New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre

June 29 New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre

July 1 Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

July 2 Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

July 5 Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap

July 6 Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

July 8 Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater

July 9 Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

July 11 Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

July 12 Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

July 14 St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

July 15 Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

July 17 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 18 Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

July 19 Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center

July 21 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

July 22 Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

July 23 San Diego @ Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay

July 25 Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery

July 26 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

July 28 Seattle, WA @ TBD