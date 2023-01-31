Tori Amos announces North American summer tour
Tori Amos will return to North America this summer for a new leg of tour dates supporting her 2021 album Ocean to Ocean. She'll be joined by longtime collaborator Jon Evans on bass and Ash Soan on drums for the shows, which run through June and July. See all dates below.
The tour includes two NYC shows, at Beacon Theatre on June 28 and 29. Tickets go on sale soon.
Shop for Tori Amos vinyl, and Little Earthquakes: The Graphic Album, in the BV store.
TORI AMOS: 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR
June 17 West Palm Beach, FL @ Kravis Center
June 18 Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
June 20 New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
June 22 Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
June 23 Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
June 24 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
June 26 Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
June 28 New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre
June 29 New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre
July 1 Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
July 2 Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
July 5 Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap
July 6 Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
July 8 Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater
July 9 Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
July 11 Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
July 12 Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace
July 14 St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
July 15 Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater
July 17 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 18 Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
July 19 Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center
July 21 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
July 22 Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
July 23 San Diego @ Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay
July 25 Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery
July 26 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
July 28 Seattle, WA @ TBD