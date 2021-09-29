Tori Amos releases “Speaking With Trees,” the first single off new LP ‘Ocean to Ocean’

Tori Amos has shared the first single off her upcoming 16th studio album, Ocean to Ocean. It's called "Speaking With Trees," and it's a piano pop song with an underlying sense of melancholy, fueled by Tori's kinetic keys and her unmistakably soaring voice. Tori wrote this album while in COVID lockdown, and according to a press release, this song is about "the pain felt by artists in a period in which there was no hope in sight for live music." Listen below.

Ocean to Ocean arrives digitally on 10/29 via Decca Records, with a vinyl release set for January 28 (pre-order).