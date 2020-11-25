Tori Amos releasing holiday EP; hear “Better Angels”

Tori Amos is releasing a new holiday EP. Christmastide, which she made with longtime collaborators Matt Chamberlain (drums) and Jon Evans (bass), is due out on December 4 via Decca Records; you can see the tracklisting below. She's shared its first single, "Better Angels," which you can hear below. It doesn't sound like the material on Tori's 2009 holiday LP, Midwinter Graces, but it does have an upbeat, festive flair.

"With Christmastide it was important to be positive and to try and lift people’s spirits," Tori says. "It’s a time of year that should be joyful with family and friends but also can sadly be a very lonely place for some. Many families will be unable to be together this year because of the pandemic as well as many that are also dealing with the aftermath of a long and bitter US election. I hope these songs contained in this beautiful package can be a small treat to help along the way."

CHRISTMASTIDE TRACKLIST

1. Christmastide

2. Circle of Seasons

3. Holly

4. Better Angels