Tori Amos shares new single “Spies” from ‘Ocean to Ocean’

Tori Amos' 16th studio album, Ocean to Ocean, is due out digitally on 10/29 via Decca Records, and she's shared the latest single, "Spies." The nearly six minute orchestral pop track is about the "bats and other creepy-crawlies" that scared her daughter, Tash, when they found their way into their home in Cornwall during COVID lockdown, and it has the same gently mischievous feel of songs like Unrepentant Geraldines' "Giant's Rolling Pin." You can hear it below.

Tori already shared "Speaking With Trees" off the new album, which was written during COVID lockdown. "This is a record about your losses, and how you cope with them," Tori says. "Thankfully when you’ve lived long enough, you can recognise you’re not feeling like the mom you want to be, the wife you want to be, the artist you want to be. I realised that to shift this, you have to write from the place where you are. I was in my own private hell, so I told myself, then that’s where you write from - you’ve done it before..."