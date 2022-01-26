Toro y Moi announces new LP ft. UMO, Neon Indian & more, shares 2 songs

Toro y Moi has announced his seventh album, MAHAL, due April 29 via Dead Oceans (pre-order). The album features contributions from Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Neon Indian, The Mattson 2, Sofie Royer, Salami Rose Joe Louis, and others, and main member Chaz Bear explains: "I wanted to make a record that featured more musicians on it than any other record of mine. To have them live on that record feels grounded, bringing a communal perspective to the table."

Along with the announcement comes two singles, the funky "Postman" and the more airy, psychedelic "Magazine" (ft. Salami Rose Joe Louis). Watch the videos for both below.

Toro y Moi -- 2022 Tour Dates

3/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Smokin Grooves Festival

6/23 to 6/26 - Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest Festival