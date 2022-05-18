Toro y Moi announces tour (Brooklyn Mirage w/ Noname & Enumclaw included)

Toro y Moi released his seventh studio album, MAHAL, last month, and now he's announced a tour supporting it. The new dates surround his festival appearances at Pitchfork Fest and Portola, among others, and include stops in NYC, Philadelphia, Boston, Los Angeles, and more. He also has European shows with Sofie Royer and Australia shows supporting Flume. See all dates and listen to MAHAL below.

The NYC show is at Brooklyn Mirage on July 19, and it's a great bill all around, with support from Noname and Enumclaw. Tickets to all new dates go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 AM local.

Toro y Moi also has a new collaborative track with FKJ, "Moment of Mystery," out on Thursday (5/19), and his short film with Eric André, GOES BY SO FAST, will be available to watch online on June 1. Watch the trailer below.

TORO Y MOI: 2022 TOUR

5/28 - Sacramento, CA @ Tiger $

6/19 - San Francisco, CA @ Stern Grove Festival !

6/23-6/26 - Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest Festival

7/17 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

7/19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage #

7/20 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston ^

7/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ^

7/23 - Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

8/5 - Denver, CO @ Vortex Festival

9/23-9/24 - Big Sur, CA @ Fernwood Resort [SOLD OUT]

9/25 - San Francisco, CA @ Portola Music Festival

10/4 - Paris, France @ Le Trabendo &

10/5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg &

10/6 - Berlin, Germany @ Metropol &

10/7 - Poznan, Poland @ TAMA &

10/8 - Warsaw, Poland @ Praga Centrum &

10/10 - Cologne, Germany @ Kantine &

10/11 - Brighton, UK @ CHALK &

10/12 - London, UK @ St John at Hackney Church &

10/13 - Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall &

10/14 - Dublin, Ireland @ Academy &

10/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre @

11/11 - Perth @ Red Hill Auditorium $ *

11/16 - Brisbane @ Riverstage *

11/18 - Sydney @ The Dome, Sydney Showground %

11/24 - Melbourne @ John Cain Arena %

$ = Toro y Moi DJ Set

! = w/ Hello Yello

# = w/ Noname and Enumclaw

^ = w/ Enumclaw and They Hate Change

& = w/ Sofie Royer

@ = w/ Nosaj Thing

* = supporting Flume with Channel Tres and MAY-A

% = supporting Flume with Caroline Polachek, Channel Tres and MAY-A