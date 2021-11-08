Toronto ska-punks The Filthy Radicals sign to Stomp Records for new EP, share song

Toronto ska-punks The Filthy Radicals just released the four-song Freedom 45 EP last month on Cursed Blessings Records, and now they've signed to The Planet Smashers' long-running Stomp Records and announced another new EP, The Fine Line Between Real and Insane, due November 26. The first single is "Scavenger," which is even tighter and catchier than the last EP. It's caustic, raspy-voiced ska-core in the vein of classic bands like Choking Victim, Operation Ivy, and Against All Authority, or newer bands like Omnigone, Dissidene, and Corrupt Vision, and if you like any or all of that stuff, you'll definitely want to hear this.

Listen to the new song below, and stream the Freedom 45 EP below too.

Tracklist

1. Scavenger

2. The Baby Boomer Show

3. Bug Stepper

4. That's Quite Enough

5. Nothing To Write Home About

6. Carry On