Torres embraces anthemic heartland rock on “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes In My Head” off new LP

Having released Silver Tongue last year, Torres has already announced a followup album, Thirstier, due July 30 via Merge (pre-order). She self-produced Silver Tongue, but this time she teamed up with producers Rob Ellis (who also did her albums Sprinter and Three Futures) and Peter Miles, and lead single "Don't Go Puttin Wishes In My Head" finds her taking her music in a bigger-sounding direction than ever. It's an anthemic, synth-aided heartland rock song, somewhere between Born in the U.S.A. and the last Killers album. It's "my relentless arena country star moment—my shameless Tim McGraw cheeseball hit," she says. Turns out Torres is really good at this kind of thing, as you can hear for yourself below.

Torres also rescheduled her tour dates, which are now set to include a U.S. run that begins in late August at Fairfield, CT's StageOne (8/29) and wraps up in October at NYC's Bowery Ballroom (10/21) with Sarah Jaffe. She also has a UK/EU tour scheduled for 2022. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1 Are You Sleepwalking? (3:00)

2 Don't Go Puttin Wishes in My Head (4:22)

3 Constant Tomorrowland (2:40)

4 Drive Me (3:38)

5 Big Leap (3:00)

6 Hug From a Dinosaur (3:18)

7 Thirstier (4:08)

8 Kiss the Corners (3:45)

9 Hand in the Air (3:43)

10 Keep the Devil Out (4:06)

Torres -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Sun. Aug. 29 - Fairfield, CT @ StageOne

Mon. Aug. 30 - Portsmouth, NH @ Press Room

Tue. Aug. 31 - Cambridge, MA @ Sonia

Fri. Sept. 3 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

Mon. Sept. 13 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

Tue. Sept. 14 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

Wed. Sept. 15 - Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar

Thu. Sept. 16 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Fri. Sept. 17 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

Sat. Sept. 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

Sun. Sept. 19 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

Tue. Sept. 21 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

Wed. Sept. 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Sat. Sept. 25 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

Mon. Sept. 27 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

Tue. Sept. 28 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

Thu. Sept. 30 - San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall

Fri. Oct. 1 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium @ Catalyst

Sat. Oct. 2 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

Sun. Oct. 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

Mon. Oct. 4 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

Wed. Oct. 6 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.

Thu. Oct. 7 - Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock

Fri. Oct. 8 - Austin, TX @ 3TEN @ ACL Live

Mon. Oct. 11 - Chattanooga, TN @ House Show

Tue. Oct. 12 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Wed. Oct. 13 - Asheville, NC @ ISIS Asheville

Thu. Oct. 14 - Nashville, TN @ EXIT/IN

Fri. Oct. 15 - Knoxville, TN @ Open Chord

Sat. Oct. 16 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

Sun. Oct. 17 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Mon. Oct. 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Thu. Oct. 21 - New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom

Fri. March 11, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ Mono

Sat. March 12, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Sun. March 13, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ Night & Day

Mon. March 14, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Exchange

Tue. March 15, 2022 - London, UK @ Bush Hall

Thu. March 17, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

Fri. March 18, 2022 - Gent, BE @ Charlatan

Sat. March 19, 2022 - Utrecht, NL @ Ekko

Mon. March 21, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

Tue. March 22, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich (Turmzimmer)

Wed. March 23, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Bumann & SOHN

Thu. March 24, 2022 - Heidelberg, DE @ Karlstorbahnhof

Fri. March 25, 2022 - Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

Sat. March 26, 2022 - Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv