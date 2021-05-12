Torres embraces anthemic heartland rock on “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes In My Head” off new LP
Having released Silver Tongue last year, Torres has already announced a followup album, Thirstier, due July 30 via Merge (pre-order). She self-produced Silver Tongue, but this time she teamed up with producers Rob Ellis (who also did her albums Sprinter and Three Futures) and Peter Miles, and lead single "Don't Go Puttin Wishes In My Head" finds her taking her music in a bigger-sounding direction than ever. It's an anthemic, synth-aided heartland rock song, somewhere between Born in the U.S.A. and the last Killers album. It's "my relentless arena country star moment—my shameless Tim McGraw cheeseball hit," she says. Turns out Torres is really good at this kind of thing, as you can hear for yourself below.
Torres also rescheduled her tour dates, which are now set to include a U.S. run that begins in late August at Fairfield, CT's StageOne (8/29) and wraps up in October at NYC's Bowery Ballroom (10/21) with Sarah Jaffe. She also has a UK/EU tour scheduled for 2022. All dates are listed below.
Tracklist
1 Are You Sleepwalking? (3:00)
2 Don't Go Puttin Wishes in My Head (4:22)
3 Constant Tomorrowland (2:40)
4 Drive Me (3:38)
5 Big Leap (3:00)
6 Hug From a Dinosaur (3:18)
7 Thirstier (4:08)
8 Kiss the Corners (3:45)
9 Hand in the Air (3:43)
10 Keep the Devil Out (4:06)
Torres -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates
Sun. Aug. 29 - Fairfield, CT @ StageOne
Mon. Aug. 30 - Portsmouth, NH @ Press Room
Tue. Aug. 31 - Cambridge, MA @ Sonia
Fri. Sept. 3 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place
Mon. Sept. 13 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
Tue. Sept. 14 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
Wed. Sept. 15 - Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar
Thu. Sept. 16 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
Fri. Sept. 17 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
Sat. Sept. 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
Sun. Sept. 19 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
Tue. Sept. 21 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
Wed. Sept. 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
Sat. Sept. 25 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival
Mon. Sept. 27 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
Tue. Sept. 28 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
Thu. Sept. 30 - San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall
Fri. Oct. 1 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium @ Catalyst
Sat. Oct. 2 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
Sun. Oct. 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
Mon. Oct. 4 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
Wed. Oct. 6 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.
Thu. Oct. 7 - Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock
Fri. Oct. 8 - Austin, TX @ 3TEN @ ACL Live
Mon. Oct. 11 - Chattanooga, TN @ House Show
Tue. Oct. 12 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
Wed. Oct. 13 - Asheville, NC @ ISIS Asheville
Thu. Oct. 14 - Nashville, TN @ EXIT/IN
Fri. Oct. 15 - Knoxville, TN @ Open Chord
Sat. Oct. 16 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
Sun. Oct. 17 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage
Mon. Oct. 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
Thu. Oct. 21 - New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom
Fri. March 11, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ Mono
Sat. March 12, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Sun. March 13, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ Night & Day
Mon. March 14, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Exchange
Tue. March 15, 2022 - London, UK @ Bush Hall
Thu. March 17, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire
Fri. March 18, 2022 - Gent, BE @ Charlatan
Sat. March 19, 2022 - Utrecht, NL @ Ekko
Mon. March 21, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
Tue. March 22, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich (Turmzimmer)
Wed. March 23, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Bumann & SOHN
Thu. March 24, 2022 - Heidelberg, DE @ Karlstorbahnhof
Fri. March 25, 2022 - Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
Sat. March 26, 2022 - Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv