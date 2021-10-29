Torres played Baby’s All Right with Adeline Hotel (pics)

Torres had released her fourth album, Silver Tongue, not long before pandemic lockdown began, followed it with her fifth, this year's great Thirstier, in July. When she was finally able to return to the road on tour in August, it was technically in support of both albums. That seven week tour wrapped up, a week after a hometown Bowery Ballroom show (10/21), with a second, smaller Brooklyn show on Thursday night (10/28) at Baby's All Right. Adeline Hotel, aka Dan Knishkowy, opened with a set of ambient guitar before Mackenzie Scott and her band took the stage. She was in a great mood, pointing out her finacee, visual artist Jenna Gribbon in the crowd, talking about (and playing) the song ("Good Scare") she'd written about her, and laughing as she did a wardrobe change, relaying a story about how Gribbon had gotten her the neon mesh top she wore with marijuana leaf pasties, and cracking up the crowd.

Torres' Thirstier material skews more towards anthemic, upbeat rock and power up than previous work, and it really translates well live. It also includes songs like the melancholic "Big Leap," which she dedicated to her father, who was left paralyzed below the waist after a 30 foot fall. She also included some older songs, including the title track to her 2015 sophomore album Sprinter, which she prefaced with a story about her struggles growing up in Georgia.

See pictures from Thursday night's show below.