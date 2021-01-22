TORSO releasing ‘Home Wrecked’ 7″ on Revelation (stream the title track)

The great Bay Area hardcore band TØRSÖ (ex-Punch, Holy) are following 2019's Build and Break EP with a new three-song 7", Home Wrecked, next week (1/29) via Revelation Records. It comes with two new original songs and one cover of The Faith, and Rev calls the EP "a product of frustration and

betrayal, as it reflects the hardships endured by the members during the rampant gentrification of the San Francisco Bay Area." It was tracked live to tape by Jack Shirley during the same sessions that produced Build and Break, so if you dug that EP, there's a very high chance you're gonna like this one.

We're premiering its opening title track, and like everything on Build and Break, "Home Wrecked" is a ripper that fits as nicely next to guitarist Keith Bartolomei's former band Punch as it does next to Revelation Records' classic '80s youth crew bands. It's just a refreshingly good song that defies specific hardcore eras or subgenres, and you can give it a rip for yourself below.

The same day that Home Wrecked comes out, Rev is also releasing the Concrete Altar 7" by fellow Bay Area band Urban Sprawl, and they're selling a TØRSÖ/Urban Sprawl "Battle of the Bay" poster as well as a bundle that includes that poster, both bands' 7"s, and tees from both bands. Check out all the various pre-order options at the Rev webstore. Stream a track from Urban Sprawl's 7" below too.

TØRSÖ - Home Wrecked Tracklist

1. Home Wrecked

2. Weightless

3. You're X'd (The Faith cover)

