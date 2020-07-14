Tory Lanez arrested on gun charge as Megan Thee Stallion hospitalized with foot injury

R&B singer/rapper Tory Lanez has been arrested on a gun charge in Hollywood Hills on Sunday (7/12), TMZ reports. Pitchfork confirmed with representatives for the LAPD that Lanez was booked for having a concealed firearm in vehicle. Pitchfork also reports that Lanez posted $35,000 bail and was released on Sunday according to online records, and that his next court date is Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

According to TMZ, police responded to a "disturbance" around 4:30 AM, and when officers arrived, "witnesses reported people were arguing in an SUV before someone fired shots in the air ... and the vehicle took off."

Megan Thee Stallion was reportedly present and suffered a wound to her foot that was believed to be from broken glass on the floor of the vehicle. TMZ say they "learned police have listed Megan as a 'victim' in the incident. She was taken to a hospital immediately after Tory was arrested, and treated for the wounds to her foot."

Earlier that night, video was posted to Instagram Live (and quickly circulated around social media) of Megan and Lanez hanging out at a pool party at Kylie Jenner's house:

This story may still be developing.