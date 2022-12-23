Tory Lanez found guilty in shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez has been found guilty by a Los Angeles jury in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. New York Times reports that Lanez was convicted of three felony counts: assault with a semiautomatic handgun; carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharing a firearm with gross negligence. He faces up to 22 years in prison.

More from New York Times:

In court, Mr. Lanez’s defense had raised the possibility of another shooter, a friend of Megan Thee Stallion’s who was also involved in the argument, which occurred on the way home from a gathering at the home of the reality star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner. But Megan Thee Stallion, who testified in the case, identified Mr. Lanez as her assailant, tearfully recounting how he had shouted “dance” and a sexist slur at her before firing several times from the passenger seat of a sport utility vehicle. She said Mr. Lanez then apologized and offered her and the friend, Kelsey Harris, a million dollars each to keep quiet about what had occurred.

Lanez did not testify in his own defense during the nine-day trial. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges in November of 2020.