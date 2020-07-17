Tory Lanez was allegedly Megan Thee Stallion’s shooter: Report

Earlier this week, Megan Thee Stallion reaveled that she suffered gunshot wounds "as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," and that she underwent surgery to remove the bullets. She did not name her shooter, but the incident happened the night she was in a car in Hollywood Hills with Tory Lanez, who was arrested for having a concealed firearm in vehicle (and released on bail). Now it's being reported that Lanez was allegedly the person who shot Megan. Via Page Six:

Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was the person who allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion following a dispute inside his vehicle Sunday morning, Page Six has learned.

“Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave,” a source exclusively told us on Thursday. “There is video and the police are investigating. This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman.”

A spokesperson for LAPD would not confirm whether there was video submitted to the investigation, adding that any videos would “not be released until the case goes to court in order to protect the integrity of the case.”

“The detectives are seeking information regarding the shooting involving Daystar Peterson, and the investigation is still ongoing. I’m not privilege to what the detectives have right now,” the spokesperson added. Police would not say whether Lanez is a suspect.