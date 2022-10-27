Toshi Reagon doing NYC residency ft. Be Steadwell, Alsarah, The W.O.W. Project & more

Genre-defying singer-songwriter Toshi Reagon is doing an NYC residency in November, with three unique dates at Symphony Space on November 5, 10, and 19. On November 5 she presents a show with longtime collaborator Be Steadwell (who Reagon will join on select songs); November 10 is "You're Having Too Much Fun... So We're Gonna Have to Kill You," a work in progress featuring Afi Bijou, Josette Newsam, and Be Steadwell joining Reagon, along with musicians Fred Cash, Matt Graff, Kim Jordan, and Adam Widoff; and November 19 is "Sacred Revolution," an evening-length song cycle curated by Reagon and featuring J. Bob Alotta, Alsarah, Carl Hancock Rux, Leah Penniman, Maleek Washington, Lizz Wright, and The W.O.W. Project.

Toshi Reagon's conviction that music can be transformative in consciousness and action is revealed through this intimate residency, featuring Be Steadwell's Queer pop songs, disco's death and resurrection with a beat, and a song cycle that explores how sacred sounds become the engine of revolution.

Tickets to all three nights are still available.