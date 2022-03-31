Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs preps first LP in 10 years, shares “Blood in the Snow”

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (aka Orlando Higginbottom) has announced When the Lights Go, his first album since his 2012 debut, which will be out July 22 on his own Nice Age imprint. He's making up for lost time, though, as it's a 17-track double LP.

The first single from the album is "Blood in the Snow," a dark and moody track that is more low-key groovy (and slides a little in trip hop territory) than "danceable," but it's very good. “This song is about melting glaciers and wanting a daughter, where to put love in this tailspin,” says Orlando. You can listen to it, and watch a trailer for the song's video, below.

TEED will be on tour later this spring, including a Brooklyn show at Elsewhere Hall on April 29 with Heathered Pearls and Kate Garvey. All dates are listed below.

attachment-teed-when-the-lights-go loading...

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - When the Lights Go

1. Crosswalk

2. Persuasion

3. Blood In The Snow

4. Never Seen You Dance

5. Forever

6. The Sleeper

7. Story

8. Sound Rhythm

9. When The Lights Go

10. Basement

11. Friend

12. Be With You

13. Treason

14. Through The Floor

15. Silence

16. Blue Is The Colour

17. Thugs

attachment-teed-tour loading...

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs ‘A Dream I Have’ Tour

3/31/2022 - Flash. Washington, DC

4/1/2022 - Bloom Nightclub. San Diego, CA

4/2/2022 - Grammy Pre-Party. Discopussy . Las Vegas, NV

4/8/2022 - The Republic NOLA. New Orleans, LA

4/11/2022 - Mia Beach Club. Tulum Mexico

4/14/2022 - Red Rocks Amphitheater, Morrison, Colorado

4/15/2022 - Sunbar. Tempe, AZ

4/16/2022 - It'll Do. Dallas, TX

4/17/2022 - DoLab Stage @ Coachella. Indio, CA

4/21/2022 - Q Nightclub. Seattle, WA

4/22/2022 - The Public Works. San Francisco, CA

4/23/2022 - The Concourse Project. Austin, TX

4/24/2022 - Bauhaus. Houston, TX

4/28/2022 - It by Framework. Los Angeles, CA

4/29/2022 - Elsewhere. Brooklyn, NY

4/30/2022 - Spybar. Chicago, IL