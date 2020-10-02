Touch and Go and Quarterstick join Bandcamp

"Due to overwhelming demand," Touch and Go Records and sublabel Quarterstick Records have both joined Bandcamp. The news comes, by no accident, on this month's Bandcamp Friday fundraiser where the digital music service waives its cut of profits on downloads and merch.

Touch and Go's catalog on Bandcamp includes Slint's Spiderland, Yeah Yeah Yeah's debut EP, Big Black's Songs About Fucking, The Jesus Lizard's Goat, Pinback's Autumn of the Seraphs, !!!'s Louden Up Now, TV on the Radio's Desperate Youth, Blood Thirsty Babes, Girls Against Boys' House of GVSB, Brainiac's Hissing Prigs in Static Couture, Killdozer's Little Baby Buntin', The Meatmen's We're The Meatmen...And You Suck, Urge Overkill's Americruiser, and tons more.

Quarterstick's Bandcamp offerings include Mekons' Fear and Whiskey, Naked Raygun's Jettison, Calexico's The Black Light, Pegboy's Strong Reaction, and more.

Check out everything Touch and Go and Quarterstick have to offer on Bandcamp, and listen to a few selections below.