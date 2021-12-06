Touche Amore add Militarie Gun & Gleemer to 2022 tour

Touche Amore are going on a BrooklynVegan-presented tour in support of 2020's great Lament in the spring. Dogleg, who, along with Vein.fm, were scheduled to open all dates, have since gone on hiatus, so instead they'll be joined by Colorado emo/shoegaze band Gleemer on March 4-15, and Regional Justice Center offshoot Militarie Gun on March 18-12.

As mentioned, Thirdface will also open on the first leg of dates alongside Gleemer, and Foxtails the second with Militarie Gun (which includes an NYC show at Irving Plaza on March 20).

A new date has also been added to the tour, on April 3 at The Newberry in Great Falls, MT. Tickets are on sale now, and you can see updated dates below.

Touche Amore -- 2022 Tour Dates

3/4 Oakland, CA Starline Social Club %

3/5 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater %

3/6 San Diego, CA SOMA (Side Stage) %

3/8 Phoenix, AZ Rebel Lounge %

3/10 Austin, TX Mohawk %

3/11 Dallas, TX Club Dada %

3/12 Houston, TX Warehouse Live %

3/14 Orlando, FL The Social %

3/15 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade %

3/16 Columbia, SC New Brookland Tavern ^

3/18 Washington, DC Black Cat ^

3/19 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer ^

3/20 New York, NY Irving Plaza ^

3/22 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom ^

3/23 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club ^

3/24 Montréal, QC Théâtre Fairmount ^

3/25 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground ^

3/26 Detroit, MI Magic Stick ^

3/28 Minneapolis, MN Amsterdam Bar & Hall ^

3/29 Chicago, IL Metro ^

3/30 St. Louis, MO Off Broadway ^

4/1 Denver, CO Marquis Theater ^

4/2 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell ^

4/3 Great Falls, MT The Newberry ^

4/5 Calgary, AB Commonweath ^

4/6 Edmonton, AB The Starlite Room ^

4/8 Vancouver, BC Venue ^

4/9 Seattle, WA The Crocodile ^

4/10 Portland, OR Star Theater ^

4/12 Santa Cruz, CA Atrium at Catalyst ^

% - w/ Vein.fm, Thirdface and Gleemer

^ - w/ Vein.fm, Foxtails and Militarie Gun