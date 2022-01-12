Touché Amoré add Scowl and Closer to 2022 tour

Touché Amoré's BrooklynVegan-presented tour begins in March, and they've made a few changes to the bill. Foxtails won't be playing the shows; instead, Scowl will open dates from March 22-April 12, and Closer will open from March 18-20.

Touché and Vein.fm will also be joined by Gleemer and Thirdface on March 4-15, and Militarie Gun on March 18-April 12. The NYC show, on March 20 at Irving Plaza, is now with Militarie Gun and Closer, and you can see updated dates below.

We named Scowl's debut, How Flowers Grow, one of our top 50 punk albums of 2021, and Closer's sophomore LP, Within One Stem, one of 15 great screamo albums from 2021.

TOUCHÉ AMORÉ 2022 TOUR

3/4 Oakland, CA Starline Social Club %

3/5 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater %

3/6 San Diego, CA SOMA (Side Stage) %

3/8 Phoenix, AZ Rebel Lounge %

3/10 Austin, TX Mohawk %

3/11 Dallas, TX Club Dada %

3/12 Houston, TX Warehouse Live %

3/14 Orlando, FL The Social %

3/15 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade %

3/16 Columbia, SC New Brookland Tavern %

3/18 Washington, DC Black Cat #

3/19 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer #

3/20 New York, NY Irving Plaza #

3/22 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom ^

3/23 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club ^

3/24 Montréal, QC Théâtre Fairmount ^

3/25 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground ^

3/26 Detroit, MI Magic Stick ^

3/28 Minneapolis, MN Amsterdam Bar & Hall ^

3/29 Chicago, IL Metro ^

3/30 St. Louis, MO Off Broadway ^

4/1 Denver, CO Marquis Theater ^

4/2 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell ^

4/3 Great Falls, MT The Newberry ^

4/5 Calgary, AB Commonweath ^

4/6 Edmonton, AB The Starlite Room ^

4/8 Vancouver, BC Venue ^

4/9 Seattle, WA The Crocodile ^

4/10 Portland, OR Star Theater ^

4/12 Santa Cruz, CA Atrium at Catalyst ^

% - w/ Vein.fm, Thirdface, and Gleemer

# - w/ Vein.fm, Militarie Gun, and Closer

^ - w/ Vein.fm, Militarie Gun, and Scowl