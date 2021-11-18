Touché Amoré announce 416-page art book

Touché Amoré have announced a new art book, THE ART OF TOUCHÉ AMORÉ, "a 416-page softcover behemoth that features virtually every bit of art over the band’s now 12-year career, primarily from the hands of band’s guitarist and resident art director/designer Nick Steinhardt" (who's also designed several Deafheaven album covers and has also done art for Paul McCartney, Jimmy Eat World, La Dispute, and much more). The book features "artwork from their highly collectible sold-out deluxe album releases alongside the lyrics that inspired," along with artwork from seven-inch releases, tour posters, and merchandise that date from the band's 2007 formation to 2020's Lament.

The book features narration by music critic Ian Cohen, and Ian interviewed creative collaborators Ryan Aylsworth (photographer), Anthony Gerace (collage artist), and George Clarke (photographer). Frontman Jeremy Bolm wrote the introduction, and Steinhardt wrote the foreword.

"Given the number of years we’ve been at this and the limited availability of our most expansive releases, we realized that even some of our most enthusiastic fans either weren’t aware of or haven’t had the chance to see the full vision of our album packages," Steinhardt said. "There is a larger story to tell than just a singular album cover: the intertwining of our music, lyrics and art, inspiration and anecdotes on the creative process, in one thorough volume. I wanted to approach this from the perspective of a completist fan, curious nascent artist, die-hard music lover, print packaging nerd, or all of the above."

The book arrives on January 26. Pre-order it here.

Touché Amoré are also gearing up for a BroklynVegan-presented 2022 headlining tour with support from Vein.fm on all dates, plus one leg with Foxtails and one with Thirdface. (The tour initially also included Dogleg, who are not playing any shows in 2022.)

As mentioned, the tour includes a NYC show on March 20 at Irving Plaza with Vein.fm and Foxtails (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Pick up Touché Amoré vinyl in our store.

Touché Amoré / Vein.fm -- 2022 Tour Dates

3/4 Oakland, CA Starline Social Club

3/5 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater

3/6 San Diego, CA SOMA (Side Stage)

3/8 Phoenix, AZ Rebel Lounge

3/10 Austin, TX Mohawk

3/11 Dallas, TX Club Dada

3/12 Houston, TX Warehouse Live

3/14 Orlando, FL The Social

3/15 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

3/16 Columbia, SC New Brookland Tavern

3/18 Washington, DC Black Cat

3/19 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

3/20 New York, NY Irving Plaza

3/22 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom

3/23 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

3/24 Montréal, QC Théâtre Fairmount

3/25 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground

3/26 Detroit, MI Magic Stick

3/28 Minneapolis, MN Amsterdam Bar & Hall

3/29 Chicago, IL Metro

3/30 St. Louis, MO Off Broadway

4/1 Denver, CO Marquis Theater

4/2 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell

4/5 Calgary, AB Commonweath

4/6 Edmonton, AB The Starlite Room

4/8 Vancouver, BC Venue

4/9 Seattle, WA The Crocodile

4/10 Portland, OR Star Theater

4/12 Santa Cruz, CA Atrium at Catalyst

3/4 - 3/14: with Thirdface

3/16 - 4/12: with Foxtails