Touche Amore playing four albums in full at 15th anniversary shows in 2023

Touche Amore will be celebrating their 15th anniversary in 2023, and they'll do so with some very special shows that find them performing almost their entire discography. They'll play the Regent Theater in LA on February 10 & 11, and they're performing 2011's Parting the Sea Between Brightness and Me and 2020's Lament in full on night one, followed by 2013's Is Survived By and 2016's Stage Four on night two. Tickets go on sale Friday (12/16) at 10 AM PST (1 PM EST).

The only album they're not playing at these shows is their 2009 debut LP ...To the Beat of a Dead Horse, but they did a 10th anniversary tour for that one in 2019. They've also got new vinyl pressings of that album and the 10th anniversary edition Dead Horse X, which you can pick up on exclusive clear/silver tri-color stripe vinyl in the BV store.

The Regent Theater is also where Touche Amore recorded their 10th anniversary live album/film 10 Years / 1000 Shows. Watch that here: