Touche Amore playing virtual release show (& taking over our Instagram!)

Touche Amore's new album Lament came out today (10/9). They recently spoke to us about the album's influences, which range from Leonard Cohen to Envy to The Pretenders to Cocteau Twins to Emmylou Harris to Interpol to mewithoutYou, and here's an excerpt of our review:

[Frontman Jeremy Bolm's] words on this album vary from introspective ("Lament") to imagery-inducing metaphors for love ("Come Heroine") to political ("Reminders") to a song that sounds like a diary entry set to music ("A Forecast"). And Jeremy's greater lyrical variety is matched by the most musically varied album Touche Amore have written yet. Jeremy continues to hone his singing voice while offering up plenty of his trademark screams, and some of his talented friends show up to widen the scope of the album's vocals too. Manchester Orchestra's Andy Hull provides dual lead vocals with Jeremy on the climactic alternative rock of "Limelight," while Julien Baker lends backing harmonies to the melodic punk of "Reminders" and Trapped Under Ice/Angel Du$t's Justice Tripp aids the throat-shredding post-hardcore of album opener "Come Heroine."

Stream Lament below.

Meanwhile, while touring is still off the menu because of coronavirus, Touche Amore will be doing the next best thing, and livestreaming a record release show. It happens on Twitch on Monday, October 12 at 9 PM ET (6 PM PT), and in addition to a performing, the band will be DJing, and Jeremy will do a Q&A. They'll also have a variant LP of Lament, limited to 300 pieces, available for sale.

You can also catch Touche Amore today, Friday, October 9, starting at 1 PM ET, when they take over the BrooklynVegan Instagram! See you in the proverbial pit.