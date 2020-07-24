Touche Amore post teaser with new music (album announcement imminent?)

We know Touche Amore had been working on their fifth album with famed producer Ross Robinson (At the Drive In, Glassjaw, The Blood Brothers, lots of nu metal bands), and that the new songs were influenced by a wide variety of music, including heavy bands you'd expect like Deftones, Moss Icon, and Envy but also folkier artists like Leonard Cohen and Emmylou Harris, weirder stuff like Bohren & Der Club of Gore, and more. Now the band have shared a teaser with the caption "Let's embrace the twilight" and with what is presumably 45 seconds of new music. It's an atmospheric instrumental, but it sounds like you can definitely hear the pedal steel that guitarist Nick Steinhardt also recently used to cover AFI on a livestream. Maybe that's the folk/country influence seeping in too? Watch/listen below and stay tuned for more.

UPDATE: Touche posted a second teaser which has artwork featuring the word "Lament" (album title) and says more is coming Wednesday (7/29) at 9 AM PST / noon EST. Stay tuned!

