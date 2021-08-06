Touche Amore release cover of The Strokes’ “Hard To Explain” for Bandcamp Friday

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of The Strokes' instant-classic debut album Is This It, post-hardcore titans Touche Amore have released a cover of "Hard To Explain" for Bandcamp Friday. No strangers to putting a hardcore spin on classic indie rock songs (like The National, The Replacements, and frontman Jeremy Bolm's recent guest-filled Pixies cover), Touche turn up the aggression of "Hard To Explain" without losing the charm of the original. Listen below.