Touche Amore release Guided by Voices cover ft. Joyce Manor’s Barry Johnson

Today's a Bandcamp Friday, where Bandcamp waives its cut of sales and all profits go directly to artists and labels, and for the occasion, Touche Amore have released a cover of Guided by Voices' classic "Game of Pricks" that features Jeremy Bolm and Joyce Manor frontman Barry Johnson singing the song in unison, with Jeremy delivering his trademark scream and Barry providing a melodic counterpart. It's a very cool take, and you can stream it below and download it at Bandcamp, where Touche Amore have packaged it with their recent Strokes cover as Covers Vol. 1.

Touche Amore have an upcoming tour with Thrice, and Joyce Manor will play their self-titled debut album in full for its 10th anniversary in Central Park (with Tigers Jaw, Turnover, and Prince Daddy & the Hyena) and at Riot Fest.