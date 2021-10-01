Touche Amore release ‘Lament’ demos on Bandcamp w/ previously unreleased song

Touche Amore have been putting out cool stuff for Bandcamp Friday lately, and today's another Bandcamp Friday with another cool Touche Amore release. They just put out the demos for last year's excellent Lament, which were recorded with Alex Estrada (who produced their 2009 debut LP ...To the Beat of a Dead Horse) one week before they hit the studio with Ross Robinson to complete the album. The demos include every song from the album except "Deflector" (which was the band's first collaboration with Ross and released in 2019), but it also includes "Persist," a song that didn't make the album. It has sort of a mid-tempo, post-punky vibe, but still within the context of Touche Amore's impassioned post-hardcore, and it sounds great. Stream the full demos album below.

Touche are also putting out the demos as a vinyl release, with pre-orders launching at noon Eastern. Stay tuned.