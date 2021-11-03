Touche Amore touring in 2022 with Vein.fm, Dogleg, Thirdface, Foxtails (BV Presents)

When Touche Amore opened for Thrice at Terminal 5, they mentioned on stage that they'd be back in the spring, and now we're excited to announce Touche Amore's BrooklynVegan-presented spring 2022 tour in support of 2020's great Lament, with metalcore torch-carriers Vein.fm and emo/punk party-starters Dogleg opening all dates, plus boundary-pushing hardcore band Thirdface (from March 4-15) and art-screamo band Foxtails (from March 16-April 12).

The tour starts out on the West Coast, including a show at LA's Belasco Theater on 3/5, and it makes its way across the US and Canada, before wrapping up back on the West Coast. Those in NYC can catch the tour on March 20 at Irving Plaza, which is part of the run with Foxtails.

Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (11/5) at 10 AM local time, with a band presale starting Thursday (11/4) at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Read more about Lament (Epitaph) in our list of the best albums of 2020. Last year, Vein.fm (fka Vein) released Old Data in a New Machine Vol. 1, a collection of re-imagined songs, remixes, and demos, on Closed Casket Activities. Thirdface released their very good debut LP Do It With A Smile on Exploding In Sound earlier this year. Foxtails have been teasing a followup to their very good 2019 album querida hija. Stay tuned for that.

We've got vinyl copies of Lament and other Touche Amore records in our store.

Touche Amore -- 2022 Tour Dates

3/4 Oakland, CA Starline Social Club

3/5 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater

3/6 San Diego, CA SOMA (Side Stage)

3/8 Phoenix, AZ Rebel Lounge

3/10 Austin, TX Mohawk

3/11 Dallas, TX Club Dada

3/12 Houston, TX Warehouse Live

3/14 Orlando, FL The Social

3/15 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

3/16 Columbia, SC New Brookland Tavern

3/18 Washington, DC Black Cat

3/19 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

3/20 New York, NY Irving Plaza

3/22 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom

3/23 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

3/24 Montréal, QC Théâtre Fairmount

3/25 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground

3/26 Detroit, MI Magic Stick

3/28 Minneapolis, MN Amsterdam Bar & Hall

3/29 Chicago, IL Metro

3/30 St. Louis, MO Off Broadway

4/1 Denver, CO Marquis Theater

4/2 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell

4/5 Calgary, AB Commonweath

4/6 Edmonton, AB The Starlite Room

4/8 Vancouver, BC Venue

4/9 Seattle, WA The Crocodile

4/10 Portland, OR Star Theater

4/12 Santa Cruz, CA Atrium at Catalyst

all dates with Vein.fm and Dogleg

3/4 - 3/14: with Thirdface

3/16 - 4/12: with Foxtails