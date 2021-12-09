Touche Amore’s Clayton Stevens tells us about his 10 favorite albums of 2021

In 2021, Touche Amore returned to the road on a tour opening for Thrice, announced their first headlining tour supporting 2020's great Lament for 2022, announced a 416-page art book, released an album of Lament demos, and released two cover songs. With the year coming to a close, we asked the band what music they loved most this year, and guitarist Clayton Stevens made us a list of his 10 favorite albums of 2021. It includes records by Manchester Orchestra, Julien Baker, Conway The Machine, Boldy James, Fucked Up, and more, and Clayton gave commentary on each pick. See his full list below.

Touche Amore's 2022 tour, which BrooklynVegan is presenting, features Vein.fm on all dates, plus one leg with Gleemer and Thirdface and another leg with Militarie Gun and Foxtails.

CLAYTON STEVENS' 10 FAVORITE ALBUMS OF 2021

Conway The Machine - La Maquina

Probably the album I listened to most in 2021. This like many other Griselda Records albums released recently will be an all time classic.

Electric Chair - Social Capital

A perfect mixture of street punk and hardcore from Olympia, WA. Iron Lung records never misses and this is one of their finest releases to date. Furious and ferocious with zero filler.

Portico Quartet - Monument

One of the most interesting albums I heard this year. For fans of Tortoise or Radiohead instrumentals. Ambient Jazz done extremely well.

Generacion Suicida - Regeneration

LA’s melodic punk masters gave us another brilliant release in 2021. This albums expands their sonic palette into post punk territory and more experimentation that I quite enjoyed.

Fucked Up - Year of the Horse (Acts I-IV)

The most grandiose album of the year. Explores so much and finds a way to be interesting constantly. An impressive collection of music.

Boldy James and The Alchemist - Bo Jackson

Another fantastic collaboration between these two. All we can do is hope they keep giving us more.

Julien Baker - Little Oblivions

One of those artists I knew the first time I heard that they were extremely special. This album shows a lot of growth with more expansive instrumentals. Beautiful and haunting.

Justus Profitt - Speedstar

LA native Justus Profitt gives us a fantastic collection of indie rock that will get stuck in your head and keep you coming back for more.

Yola - Stand for Myself

England’s queen of Nashville country soul returns with another all time classic. Beautiful and timeless.

Manchester Orchestra - The Million Masks of God

An album I came back to over and over again. Just great songwriting and production.

