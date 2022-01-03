Touche Amore’s Jeremy Bolm lists his 10 favorite albums of 2021

Touche Amore guitarist Clayton Stevens recently spoke to us about his 10 favorite albums of 2021, and now frontman Jeremy Bolm has made a list of his 10 favorite albums of 2021. Jeremy's list includes a little overlap with Clayton's, including Manchester Orchestra (whose Andy Hull sings on Touche Amore's "Limelight") and fellow Touche Amore collaborator Julien Baker, and it also includes Turnstile (who supported their previous album on tour with Touche Amore), Thirdface (who are opening Touche's 2022 tour), Full of Hell, Converge & Chelsea Wolfe, and more. Jeremy's #1 pick is a band who Touche go way back with: Deafheaven. See Jeremy's full list and watch the Instagram video where he flips through all 10 records on the list below (get your own copy of Manchester Orchestra on color vinyl HERE, Julien Baker HERE, Full of Hell on silver vinyl HERE, and Touche Amore LPs too while you're at it).

Jeremy also put out a year-end special episode of his First Ever Podcast where he played music from all ten albums on the list, as well as some other songs he loved from 2021, including tracks by Soul Glo, Black Country New Road, Gatecreeper, Militarie Gun, and more.

Touche Amore's 2022 tour has Vein.fm on all dates, plus one leg with Gleemer and Thirdface and a second leg with Militarie Gun. The second leg hits NYC's Irving Plaza on March 20 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Jeremy Bolm's 10 Favorite Albums of 2021

1. Deafheaven - Infinite Granite

2. Manchester Orchestra - The Million Masks of God

3. Turnstile - Glow On

4. King Woman - Celestial Blues

5. Thirdface - Do It With a Smile

6. Julien Baker - Little Oblivions

7. Full of Hell - Garden of Burning Apparitions

8. Converge & Chelsea Wolfe - Bloodmoon I

9. Curtis Harding - If Words Were Flowers

10. Makthaverskan - För Allting

Touche Amore -- 2022 Tour Dates

3/4 Oakland, CA Starline Social Club %

3/5 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater %

3/6 San Diego, CA SOMA (Side Stage) %

3/8 Phoenix, AZ Rebel Lounge %

3/10 Austin, TX Mohawk %

3/11 Dallas, TX Club Dada %

3/12 Houston, TX Warehouse Live %

3/14 Orlando, FL The Social %

3/15 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade %

3/16 Columbia, SC New Brookland Tavern ^

3/18 Washington, DC Black Cat ^

3/19 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer ^

3/20 New York, NY Irving Plaza ^

3/22 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom ^

3/23 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club ^

3/24 Montréal, QC Théâtre Fairmount ^

3/25 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground ^

3/26 Detroit, MI Magic Stick ^

3/28 Minneapolis, MN Amsterdam Bar & Hall ^

3/29 Chicago, IL Metro ^

3/30 St. Louis, MO Off Broadway ^

4/1 Denver, CO Marquis Theater ^

4/2 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell ^

4/3 Great Falls, MT The Newberry ^

4/5 Calgary, AB Commonweath ^

4/6 Edmonton, AB The Starlite Room ^

4/8 Vancouver, BC Venue ^

4/9 Seattle, WA The Crocodile ^

4/10 Portland, OR Star Theater ^

4/12 Santa Cruz, CA Atrium at Catalyst ^

% - w/ Vein.fm, Thirdface and Gleemer

^ - w/ Vein.fm and Militarie Gun