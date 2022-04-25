Tour news: 100 gecs, Gov’t Mule, Karol G, HTRK, War, and more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

100 GECS, BOY HARSHER & YVES TUMOR OPENING FOR NINE INCH NAILS

Nine Inch Nails begin their 2022 tour on Thursday in Raleigh, NC and they've just announced all the openers for all headline shows, including Boy Harsher, Yves Tumor, and 100 gecs, who will open the Philly shows on May 24 & 25. The final date of the tour is a special Cleveland show with Ministry and Nitzer Ebb.

GOV'T MULE

Gov't Mule have announced more dates for their upcoming summer tour, including shows in Birmingham, Ojai, Tempe, Tucson, and Indianapolis. The band also have New Year's shows in Philly and NYC (Beacon Theatre on December 30 & 31). All dates are here.

FONTAINES D.C. POSTPONE SHOWS

”Unfortunately Grian has been diagnosed with laryngitis and has been advised to rest his voice for a few days,” the band write, announced that a couple of their US shows are postponed. They postponed their Asbury Park show over the weekend, and have done the same for Boston tonight.

AVAIL 'OVER THE JAMES' FESTIVAL

Reunited Richmond punk greats AVAIL have announced a big hometown show called 'Over The James,' named after their 1998 album and taking place on Brown’s Island, which is right in the middle of the river that their album is named after, James River. It goes down August 6 with the stacked lineup of Quicksand, Cave In, Ceremony, Screaming Females, and Terminal Bliss (members of pg.99 and City of Caterpillar)

WITH HONOR

Connecticut melodic hardcore vets With Honor have been gearing up for their long-awaited, sold-out comeback shows at home state venue Space Ballroom on May 20 with Life In Your Way, Shai Hulud and After The Fall and May 21 with Shai Hulud, Silent Drive, and Lift; and they've also added their first New York show in over 15 years.

HTRK

HTRK, the Australian duo of Australian duo of Jonnine Standish and Nigel Yang, begin their North American tour this Friday in Atlanta, and dates include Philly, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Austin (Oblivion Access), Los Angeles, and more. The Brooklyn show is at Market Hotel on May 1 with Liyou and Zebrablood. All dates are here. They've also got a demos album, Death is a Dream, and you can listen to two tracks from that below.

LIZZO / LATTO

Lizzo will be on tour for new album Special later this year, and is bringing Latto with her.

KAROL G

Having just played Coachella, reggaeton/Latin pop singer Karol G has announced the "$triP LoVe ToUr USA 2022," which will hit New York, Toronto, Miami, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and more this fall. The tour has two NYC-area stops: NJ's Prudential Center on September 10 and Madison Square Garden on September 13.

REMA

The rising Nigerian Afro-pop star released his debut LP last month, and he'll be on the road supporting it through the fall.

THE RANGE

The Range has added more dates to his upcoming tour supporting his new album Mercury.

GRAHAM NASH

Graham Nash has a new double live album coming out, and is on tour through the fall.

WAR

Classic funk/rock/soul band WAR, known for hits "Low Rider" and "Why Can't We Be Friends?," will be on tour this spring, summer and into the fall. Their NYC show is at Brooklyn's Elsewhere on July 14. Head here for all dates.