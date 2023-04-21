Tour news: 100 gecs, Slowdive, TMBG, Stephen Marley, Black Anvil, Raveonettes, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

100 GECS

100 gecs are currently on tour with Machine Girl and hit Brooklyn on April 28 & 29 at Avant Gardner. They've now announced that immediately after the 4/28 show, they'll be "DJing the afters of all afters at a TBA warehouse location," and tickets are on sale.

100 gecs dj set loading...

SLOWDIVE

Slowdive have postponed their Australian tour which was just about to start: "Our drummer, Simon Scott, has suffered an injury to his back prior to our departure that has left him unable to travel or to perform for the moment. We will endeavour to reschedule our planned club shows so please hold tickets for those shows for now and we'll provide more information as we have it." Feel better, Simon!

THE MARS VOLTA

The Mars Volta will be on the road again starting with Shaky Knees in May, and they've added a round of North American dates in September, including a BrooklynVegan-presented NYC show.

PEARL JAM

Pearl Jam will close out their summer with a short tour, hitting St. Paul, Chicago, Indianapolis, Fort Worth and Austin in August and September.

STEPHEN MARLEY

Stephen Marley has shared a new acoustic guitar-fueled single, "Old Soul," and he also announced the 'Babylon By Bus' tour. All dates (including NYC's Brooklyn Steel on July 30) here.

JOY OLADOKUN

Just ahead of the release of her new album Proof Of Life, Joy Oladokun has announced the "Living Proof" tour, kicking off in the fall with support from Becca Mancari on the first leg of dates and Jensen McRae on the second.

ANTHRAX

Anthrax have cancelled their European festival dates for this summer, which were to have included Wacken Open Air in Germany, MetalDays in Slovenia, Brutal Assault in Czech Republic, and Alcatraz in Belgium. "We sadly must announce today that the mighty Anthrax won’t make it to Europe and hence also not to the Holy Ground due to logistics," a statement from Wacken reads. "Sure you know that WOA and Anthrax have a long-lasting friendship, so you can be certain that they will be back on stage before you know it!"

BLACK ANVIL

Black Anvil, who are currently on tour with Insomnium, have added the "Beyond the Gates NYC Launch Event" to their tour at Saint Vitus on May 11. Head here for all dates.

black anvil vitus loading...

THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS

They Might Be Giants are wrapping up their Flood tour, finally, with dates through May 21, but they've just announced three new shows in July: Pleasantville, NY's Pleasantville Music Festival on 7/8, San Diego's Belly Up Tavern on 7/15, and they'll open for Sparks at The Hollywood Bowl on 7/16. All dates are here.

BEABADOOBEE

Beabadoobee is currently opening for Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour, and she has a slew of festival sets and headlining shows in the coming months.

THE RAVEONETTES

Danish duo The Raveonettes are playing the Austin Psych Fest 15th anniversary mini-fest on April 29, and leading up to that they've added shows in Mexico City and Fort Worth. They've also got European dates in May. Head here for their full schedule.

RODNEY CROWELL

Country great Rodney Crowell will release The Chicago Sessions on May 5 and will be in tour as well.