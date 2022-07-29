Tour news: Accept, The Dream Syndicate, DaniLeigh, Dora Jar, Sheer Mag, and more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

ACCEPT

German heavy metal legends Accept have announced their first US tour in a decade. "After two difficult years, we are very much looking forward to returning to the USA and playing in front of our American friends again," says guitarist Wolf Hoffmann. "Let’s rock out and have a great Accept metal party with all of you headbanging metal veterans out there!" The "Too Mean to Die" tour kicks off September 29 in Nashville and wraps up October 29 in Columbus, with an NYC stop at Gramercy Theatre on October 25.

THE DREAM SYNDICATE

The Dream Syndicate's The Days of Wine & Roses 40th Anniversary tour just got underway, with California dates this weekend, East Coast dates in September (NYC's Bowery Ballroom on 9/17), and Midwest dates in November.

THE COMET IS COMING

The Comet Is Coming's follow-up to 2019's Trust In The Life Force of the Deep Mystery drops in September via Impulse! Records, and they'll be on tour this fall.

DANILEIGH

Miami rapper/R&B singer DaniLeigh has announced the 4 Velour Tour in support of her new My Side EP on Def Jam. The tour goes coast-to-coast in September and October with a NYC show at Gramercy Theatre on September 26. Head here for all dates.

RISE UP NYC SERIES

NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced a new free concert series, Rise Up NYC, featuring ten events throughout the city's five boroughs, running through September, including performances by The LOX, Ja Rule, Mase, Marsha Ambrosius and more.

SHEER MAG

Sheer Mag are going on a West Coast tour with Twompsax, including stops in San Diego, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Pioneertown, Visalia, Oakland, Portland and Seattle. See all dates here.

DORA JAR

Fresh off opening for Billie Eilish on tour, bedroom pop musician Dora Jar has announced her own headlining tour that starts November 3 in Atlanta and includes a NYC show at Bowery Ballroom on November 8, wrapping up in L.A. on November 30. Dora has also just released new single "Bumblebee," and you can watch the video for that below.

MORTICIAN

Yonkers deathgrind vets Mortician, last seen in NYC opening for Immolation earlier this year (and then at Maryland Deathfest), have announced a headlining NYC show for December 3 at Saint Vitus, and it's a gruesome bill all around with Miasmatic Necrosis, Bog Body, and Bowel Erosion.

DAVID BOWIE WORLD FAN CONFESSION

Having debuted in Liverpool last month, the David Bowie World Fan Convention is coming to NYC's Terminal 5 in 2023.