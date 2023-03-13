Tour news: Ali Wong, The Doobie Brothers, Kenny Loggins, Friko, Goo Goo Dolls, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

FRIKO

Friko are from the same young Chicago scene as Horsegirl and Lifeguard and are touring around SXSW, including shows in Kansas City, Aspen, SLC, Boise, Portland, Seattle, L.A. and more.

friko tour loading...

BROOKLYNVEGAN FREE SXSW DAY PARTIES

The FREE BrooklynVegan x Resound SXSW day parties Lost Weekend happen this year at Mohawk on Wednesday (March 15) and Empire Control Room & Garage on Thursday (March 16). This year's lineup of acts includes Ric Wilson, Bartees Strange, Indigo De Souza, Tomberlin (just added!), Militarie Gun, Blondshell, be your own PET, Algiers, Model/Actriz, Obongjayar, Hannibal Buress, Protomartyr, Cheekface, Portrayal of Guilt, and more. RSVP is open.

Lost Weekend 2023 update loading...

ALI WONG

Comedian Ali Wong has added 15 new dates to her 2023 tour, including three nights at NYC's Beacon Theatre on August 1-3, as well as shows in Vancouver, Seattle, Boston, Portland, DC, San Diego, Hawaii and more. Head here for all dates.

JIMMY EAT WORLD / MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA

Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra have announced a co-headlining tour for this summer, dubbed The Amplified Echoes Tour. Middle Kids are opening all dates.

DRAKE / 21 SAVAGE

Drake has announced his first North American tour in five years, with support from 21 Savage, with whom he released the collaborative album Her Loss last year. The "It's All A Blur" tour hits arenas in Chicago, Boston, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and more.

ALEX G / ALVVAYS

Alvvays & Alex G have added a second Brooklyn show at Prospect Park to their co-headlining summer tour. Other dates include shows in Boston, Philly, Woodstock, Toronto, Pittsburgh and more.

HEAD IN THE CLOUDS FEST

88rising has announced the 2023 edition of their annual Head In The Clouds Festival, happening in NYC for the first time this year on May 20 and 21 at Forest Hills Stadium. Head In The Clouds celebrates artists in the Asian diaspora, with previous editions having been in Los Angeles, Jakarta, and Manila.

TLC / SHAGGY

TLC and Shaggy have announced the "Hot Summer Nights Tour." North American dates begin on June 1 in Pelham, AL and wrap up on July 14 in Calgary, AB, and most shows are with En Vogue and Sean Kingston.

DAVE DAVIES (THE KINKS)

The Kinks' Dave Davies is celebrating the US release of his new memoir Living on a Thin Line with an in-store signing and performance at NYC's Rough Trade on April 3. Tickets are free.

GOO GOO DOLLS / FITZ & THE TANTRUMS

Goo Goo Dolls have added more dates to their 2023 "The Big Night Out" tour which happen in September and are with Fitz & The Tantrums. New dates include Idaho Falls, Asheville, Bangor, and more. Before that GGDs are out with O.A.R, including NYC-area stops at Jones Beach on 8/5 and PNC Bank Arts Center on 8/12.

COUNTING CROWS / DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL

Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional are joining up for a big summer tour, the "Banshee Season tour." The North American dates begin on June 13 in Omaha, NE, and run through September 25 in Morrison, CO.

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS

The Doobie Brothers will be on their 50th anniversary tour this year -- with Michael McDonald in the band -- and have just added Canadian dates in October, including stops in Halifax, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calbary and more. Before that they'll be all over the US this summer and you can check out all dates here.

KENNY LOGGINS

Kenny Loggins has announced more dates of his "This Is It" final tour, which runs through October. New dates include shows with Yacht Rock Revue and an NYC show at Beacon Theatre on September 12. All dates are here.