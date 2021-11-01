Tour news: Alice Cooper, Aoife O’Donovan, Wand, Low Cut Connie, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

ALICE COOPER

Shock rock icon Alice Cooper has announced dates in early 2022 , including stops in CIncinnati, Toledo, Wabash (IN), Louisville, Cherokee (NC), Savannah, and Clearwater, before boarding the Monsters of Rock cruise. All dates are here.

WAND

Wand have announced their first tour dates since the pandemic, happening on the West Coast in December, including stops in San Diego, Los Angeles (12/9 @ Teragram Ballroom), San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Eugene, and Arcata, CA. Hear here for all Wand dates.

KRAFTWERK

Having just been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this weekend, Kraftwerk have announced rescheduled dates for their 3D Tour which was supposed to have happened last year but got canceled due to the pandemic.

CAT POWER

Cat Power will release a new covers album in January and will begin a 32-date North American tour not long after.

AOIFE O'DONOVAN

Aoife O'Donovan has announced the "Age of Apathy" tour which will take place in Winter and Spring 2022, including shows in DC, Brooklyn (Music Hall of Williamsburg on 3/3), Berkeley, Los Angeles (The Troubadour on 4/14), and more. Head here for all dates

NOTHING

Nothing are on tour now -- they're currently on the West Coast and their dates wrap up on the East Coast in December. They've just added ”two intimate nights” at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus with Midwife.

FRANKIE VALLI & THE FOUR SEASONS

Frankie Valli will be heading out with The Four Seasons for tour starting in early 2022, Dates include two shows in NYC: Staten Island's St. George Theatre on March 5 and Radio City Music Hall on May 7. It's an extensive tour -- all dates can be found here.

LOW CUT CONNIE 2022 DATES

Low Cut Connie have announced the 2022 Private Lives Tour that kicks off January 19 in Cleveland and runs through March 9 in Seattle. They've also got East Coast dates in December, including NYC's Bowery Ballroom on 12/19 (sold out) and New Year's Even in Atlantic City. Head here for all dates.

MAYMIND

Maymind has a new album, June, that's out this Friday (stream a couple tracks below), and he'll be playing shows in January, including a free L.A. show at Zebulon on 1/8, and East Coast shows in NYC (1/12 at Berlin Under A), Philly, DC, and Baltimore. All dates are here.

LAURA MARLING

Laura Marling is headed to the West Coast in November and December, and now she's announced an East Coast show, too.

BRUCE DICKINSON (IRON MAIDEN) SPOKEN WORD TOUR

Iron Maiden released a new album, Senjutsu, in September (order on vinyl), and while the next leg of their Legacy of the Beast tour isn't until June of 2022, frontman Bruce Dickinson will head to North America earlier next year for a spoken word tour. "An Evening with Bruce Dickinson" runs from January through March.

CURTIS HARDING

Curtis Harding's new album If Words Were Flowers is out Friday, and he's just announced a 2022 tour.