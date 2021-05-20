Tour News: Alice Cooper, Deafheaven, Reigning Sound, Andy Shauf, Cassandra Jenkins, more

With COVID cases on the decline and vaccination rates on the rise, tours and festivals are being announced again. Head here for more coronavirus-related news and check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news.

REIGNING SOUND

Reigning Sound are heading out on tour in 2022 in support of their new album, A Little More Time with Reigning Sound, due out Friday. Starting in March, they'll hit Philadelphia, Baltimore, Brooklyn (venue TBA), Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle and more. See all dates below.

DEAFHEAVEN

Deafheaven will return to the stage this fall, when they've announced a pair of California shows. They'll play Berkeley's UC Theater on October 16 and Los Angeles' The Theater at Ace Hotel on October 16. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 21, and those are their only scheduled dates at the moment.

ALICE COOPER/ACE FREHLEY

Alice Cooper is heading out on tour with Ace Frehley this fall, starting in Atlantic City on September 17 at Ovation Hall (tickets), and hitting Boston, Farmingville NY (Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheatre at Bald Hill on September 22), Chicago, Detroit, Milwaukee, Nashville, Tampa, Austin, and more, wrapping up with Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta. Cooper also plays the Monsters of Rock Cruise next year. See all dates here.

LAKE STREET DIVE

Lake Street Dive have announced a short run of shows at what they say are their "favorite outdoor venues in the northeast," Portland ME's Thompson Point on 8/21, South Burlington VT's The Green at Shelburne on 8/22, NYC's SummerStage at Central Park on 8/24 (tickets), and Salt Lake City's Twilight Concert Series on 9/24. Tickets go on sale Friday, and you can see all dates here.

MAHA FESTIVAL

Omaha, Nebraska's Maha Festival returns for its 2021 edition on July 31 at Aksarben Village. The lineup includes Khruangbin, Thundercat, Japanese Breakfast, Drive-By Truckers, and Shovels & Rope, and tickets go on sale Friday 5/21 at 10 AM local time.

ANDY SHAUF/CASSANDRA JENKINS

Andy Shauf was originally scheduled to tour in 2020 supporting the album he released that year, The Neon Skyline, with Faye Webster and Molly Sarlé. He's postponed those dates, which now start in September; the North American leg runs through April of 2022, and his overseas dates follow in April and May. Cassandra Jenkins will now join Andy for the initial September run of dates, which hit Brooklyn (Warsaw on September 9 and 10), Madison, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, and Cleveland. See all dates here.

BLACK MIDI

black midi added new Chicago and Sonoma dates to their 2021 tour, and announced 2022 dates, which you can see in full here.

BLACK DAHLIA MURDER/AFTER THE BURIAL/CARNIFEX

Black Dahlia Murder, After the Burial, and Carnifex are heading out on tour together this fall. The dates are mostly still to be announced, but the first show happens in NYC at Irving Plaza on October 10, with Rivers and Nihil and Undeath on the bill, as well. Stay tuned for more dates.

MANNEQUIN PUSSY/ANGEL DU$T/PINKSHIFT

After Mannequin Pussy support Japanese Breakfast on tour, they headline their own fall tour, with killer support from Angel Du$t and Pinkshift. See all dates here.

JAPANESE BREAKFAST

Speaking of Japanese Breakfast, she just expanded her tour supporting her new album, Jubilee. See all dates here.

LOLLAPALOOZA

The Chicago festival is going ahead this summer in Grant Park on July 29-August 1, with headliners Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler the Creator, and Miley Cyrus. See the lineup in full here.

WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE

Welcome to Rockville is set for November 11-14 at a new location, Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. Headliners are Metallica (on Friday and Sunday), Nine Inch Nails, and Disturbed, and you can see the lineup in full here.

COLD CAVE

Cold Cave are celebrating the 10th anniversary of Cherish the Light Years by playing it in full at two shows, one in Los Angeles and one in NYC. More info here.

BRIGHT EYES

Bright Eyes have confirmed that three dates of their anticipated reunion tour are still on for this summer, in Bethlehem PA, Worcester MA, and NYC. Lucy Dacus opens all three nights, and Waxahatchee is on the NYC bill as well. See all dates here.

BEN FOLDS

Ben Folds' "In Actual Person Live For Real Tour" kicks off in August, with solo performances and shows where Ben is backed by an orchestra. See all dates here.

LOMELDA/ALEXALONE

Lomelda is hitting the road in January of 2022 with Alexalone, a project led by Alex Peterson, live bassist in Lomelda and Hovvdy. Their dates run into February, and you can see them in full here.

PSYCHO LAS VEGAS

The updated lineup for Psycho Las Vegas 2021 is still to be announced, but the festival has announced that a number of artists have postponed their sets to 2022, including Mercyful Fate, Boris, At the Gates, Katatonia, Wolves in the Throne Room, Elder, and Bömbers. More info here.

HOODOO GURUS

Australian alt-rock greats Hoodoo Gurus have rescheduled their first North American dates in a decade, which now begin in September and run into October, followed by Australian shows. See all dates here.

AUSTIN CITY LIMITS FEST

Austin City Limits Fest returns over two consecutive weekends at Zilker Park, on October 1-3 and 8-10. George Strait, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Rufus Du Sol, DaBaby and Erykah Badu headline, and you can see the lineup in full here.