Tour news: Alicia Keys, Orville Peck, SummerStage, Sam Amidon, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

INTEGRITY / ACACIA STRAIN / TRIBAL GAZE

Integrity have announced a June tour with The Acacia Strain and Tribal Gaze, hitting Cleveland, PIttsburgh, Louisville, Cincinnati, Birmingham, and Raleigh.

ORVILLE PECK

Orville Peck has announced more Bronco summer tour dates, including a new NYC-area show at Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summerstage on July 29. Dates kick off with a Pride Week show at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on June 20.

EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY

Post-rock greats Explosions in the Sky will return to the road for a trek called 'The End.'

MAC DEMARCO

“In July we are bringing Five Easy Hot Dogs to the stage,“ Mac says. “Should be nice, should be different, hopefully, it will be special. Hope to see you there.“

CULTURE CLUB / HOWARD JONES / BERLIN

Culture Club have announced The Letting It Go Show tour, which has them out this summer for 25 dates with fellow '80s acts Howard Jones and Berlin.

ALICIA KEYS

Alicia Keys has announced the Keys to the Summer tour, featuring 23 arena dates in Atlanta, Memphis, DC, Boston, Brooklyn (Barclays Center on 7/12), Toronto, Chicago, Austin, New Orleans, Denver, Los Angeles and more. All dates are here. She'll also be at the 2023 Tribeca Festival.

SQUID

UK band Squid release their new album in June but you're going to have to wait till early next year for a North American tour.

SUMMERSTAGE AT CENTRAL PARK 2023

We're still waiting for SummerStage to announce their 2023 slate of free shows, but they have announced a few more benefit shows:

A Juneteenth Celebration of Hip Hop with DJ Premier, Grandmaster Flash, DJ Kid Capri, and DJ SpinKing on June 19

Café Tacvba on July 24

Cautious Clay, Wet, Christian Kuria, and Zinadelphia on August 19

FLOGGING MOLLY

Flogging Molly have announced a summer tour with The Bronx and a surprise special guest to be announced. The summer dates span six weeks, starting on August 17 in Denver and wrapping up on September 30 in Orlando.

X

L.A. punk icons X will be on tour this summer: East Coast dates are with Squirrel Nut Zippers, while West Coast Dates are with The English Beat and Save Ferris

SAM AMIDON

Sam Amidon is on tour this spring, including North American shows in Toronto and Winona, MN, as well as a show in Belgium with his wife, Beth Orton.

TRIBECA (FILM) FESTIVAL

The 2023 Tribeca Festival happens June 7-18 and features films on Biz Markie, Gloria Gaynor, Indigo Girls, Tierra Whack, Milli Vanilli, Gogol Bordello, Alicia Keys, dancehall, legendary NYC concert promoter Ron Delsener, and lots more.

ALL THINGS GO 2023

Columbia, MD festival All Things Go has announced its 2023 lineup, happening on September 30 and October 1 at Merriweather Post Pavilion. It's headlined by Maggie Rogers and Carly Rae Jepsen on Saturday, and Lana Del Rey and boygenius on Sunday. Head here for the full lineup.

JETHRO TULL

Jethro Tull’s 23rd studio album is out this Friday, and they’ll be out on the road in the US from August through November.

DIANA ROSS

Diana says her upcoming Music Legacy Tour features “hit after hit from my solo career & my time with The Supremes.“

NECROFEST

The full three-day lineup for NYC's Necrofest is out, adding Sanguisugabogg, Mexican Coke, and more.

MEMPHO MUSIC FEST

Memphis, TN's Mempho Music Festival has unveiled the lineup for its 2023 edition, happening on September 29-October 1 at Radians Amphitheater at Memphis Botanic Garden. The lineup includes My Morning Jacket, Ween, Dinosaur Jr., Turnpike Troubadours, and more.

BAR ITALIA

UK group bar italia, who just announced their debut album for Matador, will be over to play their first US shows later this spring.