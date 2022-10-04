Tour news: Alvvays, Pokey LaFarge, Born Without Bones, S.C.A.B., more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

ALVVAYS

Alvvays release their new album Blue Rev this week, and will be on tour with Slow Pulp starting next week, including Brooklyn's Kings Theatre on November 16. They've announced a few more December dates, including a few South American festivals, and on their return will play a special holiday show in Toronto on 12/16. All dates are here.

DEPECHE MODE

Depeche Mode will release new album Memento Mori next year and have announced an arena tour to support it.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE

Rage Against the Machine's reunion tour finally began in July, more than two years after it was first announced, and after several pandemic-related postponements, but Zack de la Rocha injured his leg in Chicago, not long into the run. The band played through to their five NYC shows at Madison Square Garden in August, but cancelled their Europe and UK dates that were to have begun later that month, on doctor's orders. They've now announced that their 2023 North American shows have been cancelled, as well.

OPEN MIKE EAGLE

Open Mike Eagle's anticipated new project Component System With The Auto Reverse -- which he refers to as "part solo album and spiritual mixtape, part green room cipher, and part showcase for Eagle’s Auto Reverse Records" -- arrives this Friday (10/7) and he's just announced a tour in support.

THURSDAY / CURSIVE / ANTHONY GREEN

Thursday are in the midst of their Full Collapse 21st anniversary tour, and they've just added another round of dates celebrating this album for this December. These are extra special too, as it's not just a classic album tour for Thursday; it's also got Cursive playing Domestica in full for its 20-ish anniversary! (And Cursive also just reissued it.) On top of that, Anthony Green is playing, making for an excellent triple bill.

S.C.A.B.

Brooklyn band S.C.A.B. have announced a record release show for their upcoming self-titled second album, happening at Baby's All Right on November 11 with Couch Prints and a DJ set from Parquet Courts' A. Savage.

QUENTIN TARANTINO

Director Quentin Tarantino is releasing a book on films, Cinema Speculation, this month, and will be talking about it at special events around the country.

DRAKE

Drake is playing Harlem's historic Apollo Theatre in November.

BORN WITHOUT BONES

Born Without Bones release new album Dancer in one month, and they'll be out on tour for it in December, including shows in Asbury Park (The Saint on 12/8), Brooklyn (The Broadway on 12/9), Hartford, Somerille, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Pontiac, Chicago, Pittsburgh and Buffalo. Head here for all dates.

THE ORIGINAL MISFITS / CIRCLE JERKS

Six years after reuniting at Riot Fest Denver, "The Original Misfits," -- Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only, and Doyle with second guitarist Acey Slade and former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo -- continue adding shows to their schedule. They just played Walk Among Us in full for its 40th anniversary at Riot Fest in Chicago, they have a Dallas show right on time for Halloween, and now they've announced they'll ring in the new year in Las Vegas with Circle Jerks and Tiger Army.

POKEY LAFARGE

Pokey LaFarge will be back out promoting his new album In the Blossom of Their Shade in November and December, including stops in Kansas City, Tulsa, Cincinnati, Cleveland, NYC (Brooklyn Made on 12/7), and more.

JOEP BEVING

Dutch composer Joep Beving will tour North America this fall in support of his new solo piano album. ”It’s been a long time,” he says.

ICELAND AIRWAVES

After two years off due to the Covid pandemic, the Iceland Airwaves festival is back, happening November 3-5 at venues all over Reykjavík. Check out the lineup.