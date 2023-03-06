Tour news: Amy Ray, Megadeth, Ivan Julian, Echoland Fest, Atmosphere, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

AMY RAY (INDIGO GIRLS)

The Indigo Girls' Amy Ray has upcoming dates with her six-piece solo band in May, including Nashville, Cincinnati, the DC area, Philly, NYC (Le Poisson Rouge on 5/12) and more.

SHARON VAN ETTEN

Sharon Van Etten will celebrate the 11th anniversary of her third album, 2012’s Tramp, with a special show later this month.

JENNY LEWIS

After Jenny Lewis plays Bonnaroo, but before she opens part of the Phoenix/Beck tour and then hits the road with The Postal Service, she'll do a headlining summer tour.

MUDHONEY / HOOVERIII

Mudhoney will support their new album Plastic Eternity on tour this fall with L.A. psych band Hooveriii.

SNOOP DOG / WIZ KHALIFA

Snoop Dogg has announced a big summer tour, the High School Reunion Tour, running through July and August in North America. He'll be joined by Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and special guest DJ Drama for the 33-date trek.

LIONEL RICHIE / EARTH, WIND & FIRE

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire are teaming up for the "Sing a Song All Night Long" Tour, which will hit arenas in late summer.

SIOUXSIE SIOUX

Siouxsie Sioux has announced still more 2023 dates as part of her first tour in 15 years.

VIOLENT FEMMES

The Violent Femmes' self-titled debut album -- which contains classics like "Blister in the Sun," "Add it Up," "Gone Daddy Gone," "Kiss Off," and more -- turns 40 this year, and to celebrate, they'll be playing it in full on tour.

IVAN JULIAN

Former Voidoids member Ivan Julian will celebrate the release of his new solo album, Swing Your Lanterns, with a show at Brooklyn's Union Pool on April 6 with Sweet Baby Jesus. It's currently the only date on his schedule.

CATBIRD MUSIC FESTIVAL

The Catbird Music Festival happens August 19-20 at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (aka the site of the original Woodstock fest) with Tyler Childers, The Lumineers, Trey Anastasio, The War on Drugs, Band of Horses, Margo Price, Dispatch, Morgan Wade & more.

ECHOLAND FESTIVAL CANCELLED

The inaugural edition of Florida's Echoland Festival, which was set to go down in May with Tyler Childers, Phil Lesh, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, and more, has been canceled. "While we have done everything we can do to bring our wild & wonderful world to the banks of the Suwannee River, we have encountered some unforeseen circumstances that we cannot overcome," a statement from organizers reads.

THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH

The Tallest Man on Earth will release new album Henry St. in April and will be on tour this fall.

MEGADETH

Megadeth will be heading north above the Canadian border this spring, with shows in Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Quebec City, Halifax, and more. They've also got European dates later this year. Head here for all dates.

GOV'T MULE

Gov't Mule are reviving their Pink Floyd tribute show Dark Side Of The Mule on an amphitheater tour this summer. They'll be joined on the road by Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening.

THE MENZINGERS

The Menzingers will be on a short Northeast tour for May, including shows in Syracuse, Worcester, Portland, Buffalo, Albany, and more.

ATMOSPHERE (w/ SLIGHTLY STOOPID, SUBLIME/ROME, THE MOVEMENT)

Atmosphere and Sublime with Rome will be on tour with Slightly Stoopid, Atmosphere, and The Movement as part of the Summertime 2023 tour. The tour hits the NYC area at PNC Bank Arts Center on August 17 and Jones Beach on August 26. All dates are here.

attachment-slightly stoopid sublime tour loading...

PILE

Pile's new album All Fiction came out last month via Exploding In Sound, and now the band has announced a fall North American tour.