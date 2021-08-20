Tour news: Anamanaguchi, Remi Wolf, Suzanne Vega, Off With Their Heads, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

ANAMANAGUCHI

8-bit superstars Anamanaguchi have announced fall dates with Wavedash that will kick off October 10 at NYC's Webster Hall and from there hits DC, Boston, Pittsburgh, New Haven and Philly. The band note all shows are require vax or pcr negative test. All dates are here.

REMI WOLF

Remi Wolf just announced her debut album and she's also announced a few tour dates, including Oakland, Los Angeles (The Roxy on 9/29), Chicago and Brooklyn (Music Hall of Williamsburg on 10/6). All dates are here and check out single "Quiet on Set":

OFF WITH THEIR HEADS

Minneapolis punks Off With Their Heads will be on tour this fall with Canadian Rifle, Slingshot Dakota and Supercrush ("plus one more super secret band we aren't supposed to talk about yet"). Dates include Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Fargo, Tulsa, Memphis, Columbus, Providence, New Haven, Brooklyn (Saint Vitus on 11/19), Austin, San Pedro, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Chicago and lots more. Head here for all dates. All dates are here.

SUZANNE VEGA

Folk great Suzanne Vega will be on a Northeast tour starting September 11 in South Orange, NJ and from there hits Bethlehem, Red Bank, Collinswood, Ridgefield, and more. Head here for all dates.

LADYLAND 2021

LadyFag's annual LadyLand Festival returns to NYC on September 11 at Brooklyn Mirage, and they've revealed the 2021 lineup. Christina Aguilera headlines, playing her first NYC show since her 2018 Radio City Music Hall dates, and the lineup also includes Caroline Polacheck, Nina Sky, La Goony Chonga, and more.

NINE INCH NAILS CANCEL 2021 DATES

Nine Inch Nails were scheduled to return to the road with a couple of headlining shows in September, with Pixies at Cleveland, OH's Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, along with some festival dates, including Riot Fest, Louder Than Life, and Welcome to Rockville. They've now cancelled all of their live appearances for the year: "hen originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic and celebratory return to live music. However, with each passing day it’s becoming more apparent we’re not at that place yet."

WILLOW

WILLOW recently announced that she'll open part of Billie Eilish's 2022 tour (including the two Madison Square Garden shows and the Prudential Center show), but you'll also be able to catch her headlining much smaller shows much sooner.

HUBERT LENOIR

Polaris Prize nominee Hubert Lenoir sings in French but his unforgettable live shows know no language barrier. With a new album out in a few weeks, he's going on his first U.S. tour.

LESS THAN JAKE REPLACE A SIMPLE PLAN ON NEW FOUND GLORY TOUR

Simple Plan have dropped off the "Pop-Punk's Still Not Dead" tour with New Found Glory due to COVID-19 concerns, and they've been replaced by ska-punk veterans Less Than Jake on all but three dates.

SLOAN / HEADSTONES / MOIST / THE TEA PARTY

Sloan were set to be part of an all-Canadian alt-rock tour called "Saints + Sinners" that also featured Headstones, Moist and The Tea Party. Alas, the tour has been canceled due to COVID concerns. The official statement via Sloan's Instagram, below:

SPOON

Spoon played their first show since the pandemic in July, and they have a North American tour lined up and set to begin in September. They've announced a change to that tour, cancelling the September 9 show at Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines, Iowa, because of the state's ban on "vaccine passports," which bars businesses and government entities from requiring customers prove they've been vaccinated to enter. Instead, Spoon have announced a show at the Slowdown in Omaha, NE on the same night, September 9.

BUKU PROJECT PLANET B CANCELED

After being forced to cancel their 2020 edition due to COVID, New Orleans' BUKU Music + Arts Project are planning a full return in March of 2022. In the mean time, they announced BUKU Project Planet B in June, set for October. It was planned as a single-edition, lower capacity event to bridge the gap until 2022, but it's now been cancelled due to surging COVID cases in Louisiana.

RIOT FEST LATE NIGHT SHOWS

Riot Fest already announced its initial lineup of Late Night shows for 2021, and now, after Slipknot replace Nine Inch Nails on the festival lineup, and Morrissey has been added to curate a pre-show, they've added some more.