Tour news: Anika Pyle, Oceanator / Cheekface, Bather / Restless Spirit, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

BATHER / RESTLESS SPIRIT

Ohio hardcore/metal blenders Bather, who released the very good Phantom Guilt EP last year, will hit the road this fall with Long Island stoner doomers Restless Spirit. That includes a show at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on October 4 with additional support from Drownyard. All dates here.

DUA LIPA

Dua Lipa released her excellent sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, last year, and now she's announced a North American tour supporting it, with some killer support from Megan Thee Stallion, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï. "I’m so thrilled to tour again and see my angels in person!," Dua says. "How amazing that we all get to dance and celebrate together once again. When I was writing Future Nostalgia, I imagined the songs being played in clubs on nights out with your mates. I’m so excited that this fantasy is finally coming true. I can’t wait to experience these songs with you together live!"

ANIKA PYLE REPLACES ADULT MOM ON LAURA STEVENSON TOUR

Laura Stevenson has headlining dates in October in Boston, NYC and Philly and she just announced that Anika Pyle (Chumped, Katie Ellen, and Sheena Anika & Augusta) will be replacing Adult Mom on those shows.

J BALVIN

J Balvin's new album Jose is out today (read about it in Notable Releases), and he just announced a 2022 North American arena tour in support of it, including shows in Los Angeles, Austin, Vegas, Miami, Atlanta, NYC, and more.

OCEANATOR

Oceanator is gearing up to open a bunch of Jeff Rosenstock dates, but before they they'll be out with Cheekface for seven shows, including Philly, Boston, Brooklyn (Elsewhere Zone 1 on 10/11), DC, Pittsburgh, Columbus and Chicago. All dates are here.

MATTHEW E WHITE

Matthew E White just released new album K Bay last week and you can catch him live on tour in 2022, starting January 19 in Baltimore, with stops in DC, Pittsburgh, Toronto, NYC, and Boston. He's also got UK dates in March.

SQUIRREL FLOWER

Squirrel Flower released her sophomore LP, Planet (i), via Polyvinyl in June (order on blood orange vinyl), and she has tour dates scheduled this fall supporting Soccer Mommy and Iron & Wine. She's now announced a headlining tour, happening in 2022 that includes US dates in February and March, and Europe and UK dates in April and May.

STARS

Stars have called Montreal their homebase for a long time now, but the group actually formed in NYC back in 2000, when they were regulars at places like Fez. They've just announced that they'll be “going back to the city where it all began“ for a special NYC holiday show.

THE 2021 NEW YORKER FESTIVAL

The 2021 edition of the New Yorker Festival happens October 4 -10 with a combination of outdoor in-person and virtual events. The lineup was just announced.