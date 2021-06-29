Tour News: Ann Wilson (Heart), Tank and the Bangas, The Crystal Method, Blxst, more

With COVID cases on the decline and vaccination rates on the rise, tours and festivals are being announced and happening again. Head here for more coronavirus-related news and check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news.

THE CRYSTAL METHOD

American big beat pioneers The Crystal Method will return to the road this fall on their "Trip Out Tour," which runs from September through December, including stops in Salt Lake City, Chicago, Denver, New Orleans, Atlanta, Charlotte, Cambridge, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Baltimore, NYC (Le Poisson Rouge on November 13), Seattle, Portland, and more. See all dates here.

BLXST

Los Angeles rapper Blxst recently announced the No Love Lost Tour, in support of his debut album, in September and October. He's now added more dates, including second nights in Oakland, West Hollywood, and Brooklyn (October 1 at Music Hall of Williamsburg). See his updated dates here.

KATE DAVIS

Kate Davis followed her 2019 album Trophy with Strange Boy, a full album cover of Daniel Johnston's Retired Boxer, earlier this year. Now that live music is returning, she's announced a show, happening in Brooklyn at Elsewhere Rooftop on August 16 (tickets). She's promising "songs from Trophy, Strange Boy, and MORE."

INDIGO DE SOUZA

North Carolina singer/songwriter Indigo De Souza recently announced a tour supporting her sophomore album and first for Saddle Creek, Any Shape You Take. She's since added an additional NYC show, happening at Baby's All Right on September 25 (tickets. See her updated dates here.

ANN WILSON (of HEART)

Powerhouse Heart vocalist Ann Wilson released a five-song EP, Sawheat 8, earlier this month, and she'll play some live shows in August, happening in Alexandria (VA), Annapolis, Albany, Hampton Beach (NH), Atlantic City (Sound Waves at Hard Rock on August 20), and NYC (City Winery on August 23 and 24). See all dates here.

TANK AND THE BANGAS

New Orleans funk/soul band Tank and the Bangas are returning to the road later this summer. They've announced a US tour beginning in August and hitting New Orleans, Indianapolis, Brooklyn (September 17 at Brooklyn Bowl), Asbury Park (Sea.Hear.Now), Columbus, Ann Arbor, Little Rock, Wichita and more. Tickets go on sale June 30, and you can see all dates here. Before those shows start, the band's Tarriona "Tank" Ball is on a book tour for her first book of poetry, Vulnerable AF.

PUDDLES PITY PARTY

Crying-on-the-inside clown Puddles Pity Party is bringing his "UNsequestered Show" to the road in December and January, with dates in Red Bank, NYC (Gramercy Theatre on December 9), Albany, Boston, Tarrytown (Tarrytown Music Hall on December 16), Providence, Charlottesville, Orlando, and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, 6/25, and you can see all dates here.

JOE RUSSO'S ALMOST DEAD

In addition to their sets at Lockn', The Peach Music Festival, and New Haven, CT's Westville Music Bowl, Joe Russo's Almost Dead have announced rescheduled tour dates through the fall, including stops in Cleveland, Baltimore, Boston, St Louis, Montclair (October 7, 8, and 9 at Wellmont Theater), New Orleans, Los Angeles, and more. See all dates here.

WE WERE PROMISED JETPACKS

We Were Promised Jetpacks announced a new album, Enjoy the View, and a tour supporting it, with a short Northeast run in November and a more extensive itinerary in 2022. See all dates here.

MEATBODIES

Meatbodies have shows lined up in September supporting 333, their first album in four years. See all dates here.

THURSTON MOORE

Thurston Moore has a short September tour lined up, including shows in NYC, Chicago, St. Paul, and Milwaukee. See all dates here.

MESHUGGAH / CONVERGE / TORCHE

Meshuggah joins forces with Converge and Torche for a US tour in February and March of 2022. See all dates here.

RETURN TO THE ORIGIN OF LOVE

John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask have announced more of their "Return to the Origin of Love" shows, celebrating Hedwig and the Angry Inch, for December of 2021. See all dates here.

ELECTRIC SIX

Electrix Six announced a new covers album, Streets of Gold, and they'll be touring for most of the rest of the year, starting in July and continuing through December. See all dates here.

TKAY MAIDZA

Australian rapper Tkay Maidza celebrates her anticipated new EP, Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3, with shows in Brooklyn and Los Angeles in September, along with a couple of festival dates. See all dates here.

ANTHONY GREEN (of CIRCA SURVIVE)

Circa Survive are out on their Blue Sky Noise tour in January and February of 2022, and before that Anthony Green announced a solo show in Asbury Park, on July 10 at House of Independents. See all dates here.

QUICKSAND

Quicksand expanded their tour supporting their new album, Distant Populations, adding an additional NYC show. See all dates here.

CAVE IN

The full Cave In will finally return to the stage soon, playing Alabama's Furnace Fest in September and a two-night stand in Brooklyn in December. See all dates here.

VANISHING TWIN

London-based band Vanishing Twin will be on the road in March and April of 2022 in support of their new album Ookii Gekkou. See all dates here.