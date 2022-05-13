Tour news: Arcade Fire, Rhys Darby, Slang, Hulder/Skeleton, Mathcore Index Fest, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

ARCADE FIRE

Arcade Fire will be on tour this fall for their great new album WE, and they've added second nights in a few cities, including Boston, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The tour, which is opened by Beck (acoustic) hits Brooklyn at Barclays Center on November 4. All dates are here.

SLANG (JANET WEISS / DREW GROW / KATHY FOSTER / ANITA LEE ELLIOT)

Slang, the Portland group that includes Janet Weiss (Sleater-Kinney, Quasi), Drew Grow (Modern Kin, Pastors’ Wives), Kathy Foster (The Thermals), and Anita Lee Elliot (Viva Voce), will release their anticipated debut album, Cockroach in a Ghost Town, on May 27 via Kill Rock Stars. The weekend that the record's out, they've got a few release shows in the Pacific Northwest: Portland's Mississippi Studios on 5/27, Seattle's Clout Out Lounge on 5/28, and Olympia's Cryptatropa Bar on 5/29.

KENDRICK LAMAR

Kendrick Lamar just released his masterful new album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, and now he's announced a tour supporting it. North American dates begin in Oklahoma City in July, with a European leg in the fall and Australia and New Zealand shows in December. He'll be joined by his cousin and collaborator Baby Keem for the whole run, with additional support from Tanna Leone on select shows (both of them appear on the new album).

BILLY WOODS

billy woods released his excellent new album, the Preservation-produced Aethiopes last month, and now he has announced a tour supporting the album for this fall, including stops in DC, Philly, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, and more.

HULDER/SKELETON

Black metal solo artist Hulder will be on tour with Skeleton this summer, including stops in Minneapolis, Chicago, Indianapolis, Atlanta, Orlando, Los Angeles, and more. There are also some dates with Devil Master and a few shows that are Hulder only (including Houston and Austin). Head here for all dates.

RHYS DARBY

Comedian Rhys Darby, who you may know from Flight of the Conchords, the original What We Do in the Shadows movie or HBO's Our Flag Means Death, will be heading out on the "You've Seen My Stand Up, Now See It...Again!" tour this summer featuring "the best bits from his 5 comedy specials plus one or possibly even two new jokes." His July 6 show at Brooklyn's The Bell House sold out quick so they've added a late show the same night. He's also playing Red Bank, New Haven, and Providence. All dates are here.

THE SHINS 'OH INVERTED WORLD!" TOUR

The Shins are celebrating the 21st birthday of their quietly game-changing debut album on tour this summer with special guests Joseph.

COURTNEY BARNETT

Courtney Barnett has announced a new NY show this summer, a benefit for the Tommy Brull Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit that helps people with special needs. Part of their Shine a Light Music Series in Long Island, it happens at Garden City's Adelphi University Performing Arts Center on July 27. The new show happens during Courtney's run of rescheduled East Coast dates, which also includes a stop in NYC on July 21 at Radio City Music Hall, with Shamir.

SUNNY DAY REAL ESTATE

After months of speculation, Sunny Day Real Estate confirmed yesterday that their reunion is on, including a slot at Riot Fest in September. Now they've announced their second reunion gig, and this one takes place at Furnace Fest the following weekend.

MATHCORE INDEX FEST

Mathcore Index is throwing their festival on July 9 and 10 at Chicago's Beat Kitchen this year, with two days of mathcore, screamo, death metal, and more. The lineup includes Black Matter Device, Space Blood, gif from god, fallfiftyfeet, Snooze, The Central, Sunflo'er, and Old Pets (members of The Bulletproof Tiger) on day one; and Frail Body, Dischordia, Sunless, Under the Pier, The God Awful Truth, The Sound That Ends Creation, Lower Automation, Cadence Fox, and Future Trash on day two. Tickets are on sale.

MARTIN COURTNEY (REAL ESTATE)

Real Estate frontman Martin Courtney releases his second solo album, Magic Sign, in June and he'll be on the road supporting it. John Andrew & The Yawns will open on his tour and serve as his backing band.

ETHEL CAIN

Ethel Cain’s debut LP just came out, and she's expanded her tour supporting it, adding new August and September dates on the West Coast, East Coast, and in Texas.

SKILLIBENG

Fast-rising dancehall star Skillibeng just released new EP Mr. Universe, and has announced his first-ever US shows.

TRIBECA FESTIVAL MUSIC LOUNGE @ BABY'S ALL RIGHT (SHOW ME THE BODY, ONYX COLLECTIVE, MORE)

The 2022 Tribeca Festival (fka Tribeca Film Festival) runs June 8-19, and as part of it they've partnered with Pitchfork for the Tribeca Fest Music Lounge which happens 6/10 - 6/12 at Baby's All Right in Brooklyn and features a mix of performances, talks and podcast tapings. (They're billing it as the first-ever Music Lounge but they've done it before.) Show Me the Body and YL play on 6/10, Onyx Collective and duendita play on 6/11, and there's a Drunken Canal Battle of the Bands on 6/12. Head here for tickets and more info.