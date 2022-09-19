Tour news: Arlo Parks, Ezra Furman, Senses Fail, Soulside / Verbal Assault, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

EZRA FURMAN

Ezra Furman have postponed tour dates this week -- Providence, Cambridge, NYC (Webster Hall on 9/21), and Dover, DE -- as three people in their touring party tested positive for Covid and "there is no way we can safely or functionally continue the tour." Erza says they are working on rescheduling the shows as soon as they can, so "please hold on to your tickets and good music will triumph."

CROWDED HOUSE

North America will have to wait just a little longer for Crowded House's ‘Dreamers Are Waiting‘ tour -- they've rescheduled it for May, 2023.

METALLICA

Metallica have announced their third annual benefit concert and auction for their non-profit All Within My Hands foundation, which supports workforce education and the fight against hunger. This year's edition happens at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on December 16.

ARLO PARKS

Arlo Parks has canceled part of her current North American tour -- including shows in Boston, Detroit, Cleveland, Chicago, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Denver, and Salt Lake City -- to focus on her "debilitating" mental health. “I’ve been on the road on and off for the last 18 months, filling every spare second in between and working myself to the bone,” Parks wrote. “It was exciting and I was eager to grind and show everyone what I was capable of, how grateful I was to be where I am today. The people around me started to get worried but I was anxious to deliver and afraid to disappoint my fans and myself. I pushed myself unhealthily, further and harder than I should’ve. I find myself now in a very dark place, exhausted and dangerously low — it’s painful to admit that my mental health has deteriorated to a debilitating place, that I’m not okay, that I’m a human being with limits.” The tour is set to resume September 26 in Portland. All dates are here.

HAWA

Rapper/singer/producer HAWA has announced her debut album, HADJA BANGOURA, is coming on November 4 via 4AD. She has a handful of European dates coming up in the fall, plus a one-off NYC show in October.

WFUV HOLIDAY CHEER 2022 (SPOON, LUCIUS, MORE)

Spoon will headline the 2022 edition of WFUV's annual Holiday Cheer fundraiser at NYC's Beacon Theatre on December 6, a show that also features sets from Lucius and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram.

FENNESZ

Having toured North America for the first time in over a decade this past spring, Christian Fennesz will return to Brooklyn this November for three shows.

SENSES FAIL

Senses Fail have announced "The Hell is in Your Head" Tour, which has them out with Like Moths to Flames, Magnolia Park, Oxymorrons, and Can't Swim. Dates begin November 4 in Denver and wrap up December 18 in Roseville, CA, and the NYC show is at Le Poisson Rouge on 11/13 with Magnolia Park and Can't Swim. All dates are here.

SOULSIDE / VERBAL ASSAULT

D.C. post-hardcore greats Soulside have been back together since 2014; they released a 7" a couple years ago, and just announced their first album in 33 years. They've got dates with Verbal Assault this week -- DC, Philly, Somerville, Hamden, Middleton -- and are planning tours in the US and Europe in 2023.

verbal assault - soulside tour loading...

PUNITIVE DAMAGE

Punitive Damage, the Vancouver hardcore group led by Regional Justice Center bassist Steph Jerkova, just announced their debut album and have Canadian dates on the horizon.