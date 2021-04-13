Tour news: Arlo Parks, Hall & Oates / Squeeze, Dawes, Bully, Kaytranada, more

As more people get COVID vaccines, tours and festivals are starting to be announced again, while other continue to be rescheduled and postponed. Head here for more COVID-19 related news and check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news.

ARLO PARKS

This week, Arlo Parks announced their very first North American tour, slated to begin this September with two sold-out New York dates, one at Baby's All Right (on 9/21) and another at Music Hall of Williamsburg (on 9/22), with shows in Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Portland, Vancouver, San Francisco, LA and more "This has been a little dream of mine for awhile now and I'm so excited to hop the pond and share space with you all in a real way," says Arlo. Head here for dates and tickets.

BULLY

In support of SUGAREGG, Bully have announced a handful of U.S. dates, scheduled to begin July 31 in Columbus and continue through September 4 in Seattle, with stops in Nashville, Atlanta, Chicago, Minneapolis and more. All dates are here.

DAWES / ERIN RAE

Dawes have just announced a tour with special guest Erin Rae, slated to take place this summer. As the band wrote on socials, "To our beloved audience, it is with excitement and delightment, that we are prepared to announce our first tour dates in for F#$@ing ever!" The full list of dates, including a stop at Summerstage on September 17, can be found below and more info can be found here.

HALL & OATES / SQUEEZE / KT TUNSTALL)

Hall & Oates will be on the road with Squeeze and KT Tunstall starting in August 5 in Mansfield MA and wrapping up in Portland on October 7, with stops in the NYC area (Jones Beach on 8/11 and PNC Bank Arts Center on 8/13), Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Denver, Toronto and more. They've also got a few fall dates as well. Head here for all dates and tickets.

BARENAKED LADIES / GIN BLOSSOMS / TOAD THE WET SPROCKET

Barenaked Ladies' Last Summer on Earth tour with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket has been officially postponed to summer 2022. Head here for the full list of dates (including a date at SummerStage in Central Park on July 6, 2022) and view the official announcement below.

THE RESIDENTS 'DOG STAB!' TOUR

The Residents' Dog Stab! tour was originally set for spring 2020 and were rescheduled for spring this year, but now they appear to be moving to Fall 2021. The new NYC date happens September 2 at Le Poisson Rouge. There are also dates in Detroit on 8/31 and Tucson on 9/14. Stay tuned for more dates

KAYTRANADA AT RED ROCKS

Kaytranada has just announced a two-night run at Colorado's Red Rocks, taking place May 1 and May 2 with Sango and Lou Phelps also on the bill. Each date is limited-capacity and will be held in accordance to COVID guidelines. Tickets and more info can be found here.

LUNA POSTPONE NJ SHOW TO NOVEMBER

Luna's date at White Eagle Hall (Jersey City, NJ) — which was initially postponed from last June to April 2021 to June 2021 — has been pushed back once again, this time, set to November 12. Tickets are on sale and that's Luna's only date at the moment..

LUCY DACUS

Lucy Dacus has announced North American tour dates in support of her new album, with special guests Bartees Strange, Julien Baker, Shamir, and Bachelor (Jay Som and Palehound).

BENNY THE BUTCHER

The Burden of Plugs tour is set to take place this fall, kicking off on October 7 in Atlanta, with a stop at Huntington, NY's Paramount on October 16.

BAD BUNNY

Bad Bunny has just announced the dates that will celebrate his 2020 album. El Último Tour del Mundo is set to begin February 2022.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE / RUN THE JEWELS

Once again, the Rage Against the Machine-Run the Jewels co-headlining tour has been pushed back, this time to summer 2022.

ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL

Las Vegas' EDM fest Electric Daisy Carnival is set to take place as intended this May despite COVID concerns, with tickets already sold out.

NEWPORT FOLK & JAZZ FESTIVALS 2021

The Newport Jazz and Folk Festivals are set to return July 23-25 and July 26-28 this year, with limited capacity and a few other modifications.

JAPANESE BREAKFAST

In support of their upcoming album, Japanese Breakfast will be heading out on tour this summer and fall.

GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR

The tour — which is set to kick off February 2022 — includes two NYC-area shows, one on April 21 at Webster Hall, and another on April 22 at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ.

THE FORMAT ANNOUNCES RESCHEDULED REUNION DATES (+ JOYCE MANOR OPENING)

The Format's reunion dates have once again been pushed back, this time for Spring 2022 with Joyce Manor opening the NYC and Chicago shows and Phantom Planet opening in Phoenix.

JULIEN BAKER

Julien Baker will be hitting the road through November with Katie Malco, Thao, and Dehd opening at various points along the way.

OSEES

OSSES released three album in 2021 but didn't get to tour for any of them. No word on a US tour yet, but they will be playing a big show soon --Red Rocks stage on May 15. They've also got UK/EU tours planned for fall 2021 and spring 2022 -- head here for all dates.

DEAD & CO - PLAYING IN THE SAND'S 2022

Dead & Company's annual concert vacation in Mexico, Playing in the Sand, is to return January 13-16, 2022 at Moon Palace Cancún.